Interceptor: Chris Hemsworth’s cameo that almost no one had discovered in the Netflix movie | FAME

“Interceptor” is a movie of Netflix Directed by Matthew Reilly from a screenplay he co-wrote with Stuart Beattie. The action drama, which is available on the streaming platform from June 3, 2022, stars Elsa Pataky and Luke Bracey, but also has the special participation of Chris Hemsworth.

According to the official synopsis, “when a simultaneous coordinated attack threatens the base itself, Collins comes face to face with the charismatic but crooked Alexander Kessel, a former US military intelligence officer trying to pull off an unthinkable plan.

With only minutes on the clock, Collins must use his years of tactical training and military experience to determine who he can trust and stop Kessel and his undercover mercenaries from completing their twisted and terrifying mission.”.

In the midst of this plot, the husband of the 45-year-old Spanish actress has an unexpected cameo in “Interceptor”, which was released in Australia on May 26, 2022.

Chris Hemsworth as an appliance salesman in “Interceptor”, a film starring Elsa Pataky (Photo: Netflix)

THE CHRIS HEMSWORTH CAMEO IN “INTERCEPTOR”

In the movie of Netflix that you have not achieved the expected grades, Chris Hemsworth He plays a salesman at an electronics store who sports a bushy beard and long hair.

While the character of the actor who gives life to Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU for its acronym in English) tries to make a sale, the villain of “Interceptor”, Alexander Kessel (Luke Bracey), intercepts communications and reveals that the city of Los Angeles has 23 minutes to live.

Of course, everyone in the store panics and runs away, except the character from Chris Hemsworth who stays calm and says, “wait a second. We haven’t closed yet.”

The cameo of the husband of Elsa Pataky in “Interceptor” ends when Captain JJ Collins, the heroine who is going to save America, appears on the screens and the salesman encourages her in her fight.