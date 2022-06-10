Idris Elba molds new talent

Cannes.— Weeks away from his 50th birthday, Idris Elbe is having the time of his life: he stars in three upcoming films, is the image of Gucci and has just been named the highest-paid actor in the world, according to the magazine People with money.

While Elba, whose fortune is estimated at $145 million, has been cited as a role model for young black actors such as Daniel Kaluya, the British do not consider that this is due to a matter of races and ethnicities, but of talent.

“I don’t believe in black or white actors: actors are actors, but I also can’t deny the fact that my generation paved the way for young African-American actors, just as our generation was helped by those who came before like Denzel (Washington) or Sydney (Poitier)”, he indicates.

“I feel very honored also because there are actors like Robert Pattinson that he mentions, I have been someone who has shaped him as an actor,” he adds.

The actor just released Three thousand years waiting for you, which is presented in the Official Section Out of Competition at the Cannes Festival. The tape is the new bet filmed in the pandemic by George Miller, director of Mad Max.



Idris stars in the film Three thousand years waiting for you, next to Tilda Swinton. Kennedy Miller Productions

“It was a time when the return to the cinema was in doubt and we were shooting a film in Sydney that speaks of the importance of stories, in which the central point is that stories are essential for human beings,” he explained. the actor, who said he was inspired by Denzel Washington for his role as genius.

In the film, Elba acts alongside the English Tilda Swinton, a doctor of literature who meets a genie who offers to grant her three wishes in exchange for her freedom. She refuses, and that is when the genie tells her fantastic stories.

Elba, who made his entertainment debut in 1992, mentions that what he wants most now is to contribute to the business aspect and other innovations.

“I am very interested in the development of Africa, my parents are from there and I feel that it is not compared to anywhere in the world, that continent is surreal; so as a proud son I feel that I can focus the conversations around sustainability, growth”, explains the actor of the series Thewire.

It is this decades-long fame that the actor wants to take advantage of on the continent, where, he says, young people see him as a leader, so he wants to reciprocate by taking them what he has learned from the medium over the years.

“I think that if Africans see stories and understand them they can start to see themselves through another lens, a more progressive one. All Western countries have used movies to show how great they are. I would like to continue with that pattern and do it in Africa.”

This year, the celebrity returns to one of his most famous characters, the policeman John Luther, from the series Luther, project that 12 years after its premiere returns as the next film for Netflix.

“It was a monumental experience to be able to take it to a larger scale. I hope that this manages to satisfy the audience that has loved Luther for 10 years and also attract a new audience, “says the actor, who is also waiting for the premiere of Beast, a film in which he will face a lion that escaped from a South African reserve, to protect her two daughters.

The thriller is expected to premiere on August 19 in theaters in the US, while Three thousand years waiting for you arrives in commercial theaters in September.

A DJ with lousy steps

Less than a month ago Elba released his single, “Walk of shame”, which represents his entry into house tech, a subgenre of electronic dance music.

“I love being in different parts of the entertainment industry at the same time, people always tell me that I do too many things, but I think it’s just creativity,” he explains.

Also, he continues with his facet as a DJ, an experience that he compares to being in a theater: “Because it is the closest thing to the type of live interaction between oneself and the audience in an instant. I’ve been a DJ longer than I’ve been an actor, so I’m a bit addicted to that feeling and I enjoy it a lot, always sweating and dancing, I think that’s why people come, to see my lousy steps”, he jokes.

The Briton, who will reach the middle of the century on September 6, knows that he has the world at his feet and that is why he has resolved the question of how he wants to live in the coming years.

“I want to be in good shape, happy and healthy. I’m entering the second part of my century, the second part of my 100 years, if that’s what I get.”

