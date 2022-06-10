I spent hundreds on Kardashian and Kylie Jenner used clothes – Kourtney’s dress was NSFW and that wasn’t the worst part

A FASHION fan spent hundreds of dollars on used clothes that once belonged to Kylie Jenner and members of the Kardashian family, but when she unpacked the clothes, she got a nasty surprise.

The super short NSFW silk dress she bought wasn’t the biggest shock, but a disgusting find about a pair of skinny red pants Kylie once owned.

YouTube personality Roxi Janiszewska ran into some surprises as she opened the box for her new clothes.

The first dress the star showed to her 4.54 million subscribers originally belonged to Kourtney Kardashian, according to the Kardashian Kloset resale website.

Janiszewska paid $ 125 for the gray slip dress, which arrived covered in tiny hairs.

The fashion blogger ripped them off and wondered if they belonged to Kourtney, who was photographed by the paparazzi wearing the dress.

“This slip dress is a long time ago,” Janiszewska said. “I feel like I have a piece of history in my hand”.

Although the dress was 100% silk and “a little expensive”, it wasn’t overwhelmed by the silhouette.

“It looks more like a nightgown you’d wear to bed,” Janiszewska said.

When she tried on the dress, it became clear that it wasn’t appropriate for much else besides the bedroom.

“As you can see, it’s very short,” Janiszewska said. She was stunned by the scandalous hem of the panty, which didn’t even cover the white shirt she wore underneath her.

“Kourtney must be so damn short,” he said with a laugh.

Janiszewska said she will likely wear the slip dress, no tank top, with a pair of shorts. “I actually really like this piece on its own,” she admitted.

Next, he unpacked the $ 250 red latex pants that once belonged to Kylie Jenner and admitted he was “kind of a fan.”

“Sounds so weird,” Janiszewska confessed, inspecting her pants, “but these were literally on Kylie Jenner’s * ss.”

Then he made a shocking and gross discovery.

“Wow, they didn’t clean them,” Janiszewska said, looking at a patch of dirt on the rear belt.

“It looks a little crunchy,” he reported. “I won’t touch it, in case it’s a cart or something.”

She held the slimy spot in front of the camera to show it, but the disgusting dirt didn’t stop her from trying on the pants.

“I’m so impressed with these,” the blogger said. “I didn’t think these fit me one bit.”

Although the pants fit her well, Janiszewska admitted she wasn’t sure about the color. She would like them more and wear them more often if they were a neutral color like black, she said.

Finally, the fashion expert unpacked a $ 220 Calvin Klein skirt, which Kim Kardashian was photographed wearing in 2015.

“This skirt doesn’t fit me 100%,” Janiszewska insisted, pointing out the difference between her hips and Kim’s curves.

But after trying on the skirt, she was pleasantly surprised.

“I don’t know what’s going on here,” he said. “It fits my waist, it fits my hips, but it feels a little weird.”

After modeling the skirt, Janiszewska said she loved the front slit, which made it easy for her to walk in.

“This is so cute,” he said. “Maybe if I adjusted it around the hip area and took some of the fabric away.”

Although Janiszewska rated the skirt a six out of ten, she was confident there was room for improvement.

“Once I’ve tailored it, I’m sure it’s going to be a ten,” she said.