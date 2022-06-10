I have Ramsay Hunt syndrome, half of my face is paralyzed

Justin Bieber broke his silence about his illness and explained in a long video why he was forced to cancel his concerts. The artist has half a paralyzed face: “A virus has attacked the nerves of the ear and the nerves of the face, I cannot close my eye, move my nostril or smile”.

Justin Bieber is back on social media with a very serious announcement to make. The artist, in recent days, has canceled the dates of his tour and this has created great discontent in the army of his fans. So, Bieber saw fit to post a video in which he explained his motivations: “I have Ramsay Hunt syndrome, I have half a paralyzed face.”

Justin Bieber has Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Justin Bieber, in a video posted on Instagram, announced that he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a neurological condition that results from infection with the Herpes Zoster virus. The artist explained, as also evident from the video, that he has half his face paralyzed:

“I would like to update you on what is happening. Clearly, from what you can see from my face, I have Ramsay Hunt syndrome. A virus has attacked the nerves of the ear and the nerves of the face and caused paralysis of this part of the face. As you can see, I can’t close this eye, I can’t smile on this side of my face, I can’t move my nostril. This whole part of my face is paralyzed. “

The singer needs rest to heal

Finally, Justin Bieber addressed all those who in these days are expressing their disappointment at not being able to see him live: “To how many of you are disheartened by the cancellation of my upcoming concerts, I mean that I am not physically capable of doing them. It is quite serious, as you can see. I wish it wasn’t, but it is obvious that my body fits me. saying I have to slow down. I hope you understand. I will use this period to rest and relax, to get back to being 100%, to get back to doing what I was born for. Until then I will have to rest to get my face back. “. Then he concluded:

Justin Bieber on wife Hailey’s sickness: “It was really scary, but now he’s fine”