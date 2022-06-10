I can’t believe she’s not dead, Demi Lovato sings about how she saved herself in The Skin of my teeth

The skin of my teeth is the name of the new single that marks the rock turning point of Demi Lovato who talks about her addiction and mental health.

“Demi leaves rehabilitation again”, thus begins the new single of the American singer who in recent years has had problems with addiction. His latest single is called “The Skin of my teeth” – which is part of the album “Holy Fvck” which will be released on August 19th -, which in Italian can be translated as “Il frattaglia della cuffia” and talks about how has managed to save herself from the problems she has had to face in recent years. The singer also abandons the pop sounds that have characterized her in recent years, embracing, instead, a much more rock look: it is no coincidence that on her Spotify page she has created a playlist called “A funeral for my pop music “(” A funeral for my pop music “) featuring bands like Rage against the machine, Nirvana, Sonic Youth, Deftones and Nine Inch Nails.

The meaning of The skin of my teeth “

Lovato explained that he has read so many titles like the attack of his piece that he wonders when they will end, making constant references to both his addictions and his mental health: “Sounds like the voice in my head I can’t believe I ‘ m not dead “(” Sounds like the voice in my head, I can’t believe I’m not dead “) sings to close the first verse. But the references continue as he talks about sickness and sings, “The reaper knocks on my door because I’m addicted to something more. I don’t need you to keep score when I’m the one at war.” A declaration with which he wants to regain possession of his problems without people from the outside taking into account what happens. It is a song of freedom that also takes shape on a sound level for what he calls a new era.

La testo di di The Skin of my teeth

Demi leaves rehab again

When is this shit gonna end?

Sounds like the voice in my head

I can’t believe I’m not dead

I’m alive by the skin of my teeth

I survived, but it got harder to breathe

Askin ‘why doesn’t make it easier

Go easier on me

Goddamn it, I just wanna be free

But I can’t ’cause it’s a fuckin’ disease

I’m alive by the skin of my

(Woo-hoo, ooh)

(Woo-hoo, ooh)

The reaper knocks on my door

‘Cause I’m addicted to more

I don’t need you to keep score

When I’m the one who’s at war

I’m alive by the skin of my teeth

I survived, but it got harder to breathe

Askin ‘why doesn’t make it easier

Go easier on me

Goddamn it, I just wanna be free

But I can’t ’cause it’s a fuckin’ disease

I’m alive by the skin of my

I’m just tryin ‘to keep my head above water

I’m your son and I’m your daughter

I’m your mother I’m your father

I’m just a product of the problem

I’m just tryin ‘to keep my head above water

I’m your son and I’m your daughter

I’m your mother I’m your father

I’m alive

I’m alive by the skin of my teeth

Won’t you try and have some mercy on me?

Askin ‘why doesn’t make it easier

Go easier on me

Goddamn it, I just wanna be free

But I can’t ’cause it’s a fuckin’ disease

I’m alive by the skin of my

Woo-hoo, ooh (Oh yeah)

Woo-hoo, ooh (I’m alive by)

Woo-hoo, ooh (By the skin of my teeth)

Translation of The Skin of my teeth

Demi leaves rehab again

When is this shit gonna stop?

It sounds like the voice in my head

I can’t believe I’m not dead

I’m alive for the broken cap

I survived, but it became harder to breathe

Asking why doesn’t make it easier

go slower with me

Damn, I just want to be free

But I can’t because it’s a fucking disease

I’m alive for the broken

(Woo-hoo, ooh)

(Woo-hoo, ooh)

The reaper knocks on my door

Because I’m addicted to something more

I don’t need you to keep score

When I’m the one that’s at war

I’m alive for the broken cap

I survived, but it became harder to breathe

Asking why doesn’t make it easier

go slower with me

Damn, I just want to be free

But I can’t because it’s a fucking disease

I’m alive for the broken cap

I’m just trying to keep my head above the water

I am your son and I am your daughter

I am your mother, I am your father

They are just a product of the problem

I’m just trying to keep my head above the water

I am your son and I am your daughter

I am your mother, I am your father

I’m alive

I’m alive for the broken cap

Won’t you try to have mercy on me?

Asking why doesn’t make it easier

go slower with me

Damn, I just want to be free

But I can’t because it’s a fucking disease

I’m alive for the broken

Woo-hoo, ooh (oh yeah)

Woo-hoo, ooh (I’m alive of)

Woo-hoo, ooh (for the broken headphone)