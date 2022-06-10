How to celebrate International Wellness Day in different destinations

IN CADIZ…

For Global Wellness Day, SO/ Sotogrande has organized an open day at SO/ SPA & HEATLH CLUB with activities that encourage visitors, guests or locals to focus on finding that balance in their lives , to live day to day with awareness and taking care of their bodies.

SO/ Sotogrande will hold two masterclasses for the Global Wellness Day:

On June 11 at 9:00 a.m. – Stress Detox Yoga. An activity focused on stress release and stretching.

On June 11 at 10:30 am – Aqua Reboot. An outdoor gym circuit, perfect outdoor gymnastics to boost your energy.

IN MADRID…

VP Plaza España Desing offers a multitude of treatments at Biloba SPA, a true oasis of relaxation in the middle of the city of Madrid. The VP Biloba Spa is a wellness space isolated from noise where the guest or visitor (because it is not necessary to be staying at the hotel to be able to take care of yourself in this Spa), can receive facial and body treatments (without appliances) as well as a wide variety of massages to enjoy individually or in couples in the duo cabin. After or before the treatments, the perfect thing is to relax even more in the water area with views of the recently inaugurated Plaza de España. The specialists of the VP Biloba SPA work with high-end cosmetics from Natura Bissé, cataloged as the Best Spa Brand for 4 years in a row (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021) and nominated this 2022 once again.

In ibiza…

SMALL LUXURY HOTELS and the author of the best-selling Manifest (to be released in Spain next October) and emotional health consultant, Roxie Nafousi have created a free audio meditation and series of SLH Manifest Masterclasses at select SLH properties. throughout 2022. Specifically, in Spain they will be held on June 20 and 21 at the Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the hotel’s new rooftop. The objective of the action is to help people get out of their comfort zone thanks to travel.

The session marks the beginning of summer and includes a specific meditation and visualization, focused on overcoming comfort zones. This master class is part of a larger wellness series on the hotel’s rooftop, which includes sound baths and pilates at sunrise, among other activities.

IN ASTURIAS…

If what you are looking for is a rural and disconnection plan, the Gran Hotel Brillante will be the best option. In a dream enclave surrounded by sea and mountains, this 4-star boutique hotel has 22 spacious and comfortable rooms that will make you feel at home. The stay includes a delicious buffet breakfast with an exquisite selection of homemade biscuits, typical local frixuelos and salty options. The hotel’s attentive service will make your stay a unique experience. San Esteban boasts a spectacular walk along the so-called Ruta de los Miradores, a Coastal Path of Muros de Nalón, which connects San Esteban with Aguilar beach, declared one of the most beautiful beaches in Asturias.

OUTSIDE SPAIN:

The ultra-luxury chain, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, encourages travelers to make their experiences SUMMER IMMERSE this summer.

Some of them are:

Exclusive Oenological Encounters in Paris, France (Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel): Xavier Thuizat, the Hôtel de Crillon’s expert winemaker, offers guests the opportunity to discover the treasures of the property’s historic wine collection. For two hours, five tastings of prestigious vineyards with great heritage are presented accompanied by five delicious appetizers created by the executive chef of the property.

Val d’Orcia Tour in Siena, Tuscany Italy (Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco): With its rolling green hills and medieval hilltop villages, it’s no wonder that the Val d’Orcia has been the backdrop for many movies and TV series. On this recently launched tour, Rosewood guests will discover famous filming locations with an expert guide in and around Montalcino, Pienza, San Quirico d’Orcia, among other Tuscan towns.