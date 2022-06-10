How much is the dollar worth in Mexico this June 10?

For this one June 10ththe price of the dollar is trading with an average of 19.71 pesos Mexicans in the different exchange rates, having a purchase of 19.70 pesos and the sale at 19.72.

Price of the dollar in the different exchange rates

Affirm with a buy of 18.80 and a sale of 20.30 pesos Mexicans.

Base Bank with a buy and sell of 20.24 pesos Mexicans.

BBVA with a purchase of 19.01 and a sale of 19.92 pesos Mexicans.

Banamex with a purchase of 19.07 and a sale of 20.15 pesos Mexicans.

The Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) and the Tax Administration Service (SAT) reported that as of today June 10th the price of dollar it is in an approximate of 19.61 pesos Mexicans for purchase and sale.

The dollar remains at a price below 20 pesos

The Mexican currency operated with ups and downs at the beginning of yesterday’s session, after the publication of the May inflation data, which shows a small slowdown in the year-on-year rate, in a market attentive to economic data from Europe and China.

According to Forbes magazine, the weight Mexican traded at 19.5760 per dollarwith a loss of 0.07% against the Reuters reference price last Wednesday, despite having registered a slight advance earlier.

In the words of Ci Banco, the Mexican unit assimilates the announcements of the European Central Bank, the foreign trade figures of China, the price of oil and the inflation of May in the Mexican territory.