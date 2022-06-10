How is the new Chevrolet Monza, the successor to the Cruze

Chevrolet is one of the brands that, as a very positive point, continues to offer a benchmark within the medium segment with “car shape”. In a landscape with a breakthrough SUV, I crossed battle without problems in the markets where it is offered and even last month it ranked 3rd among the best-selling models in Argentina.

If we look at the plants that produce it, there is only one available. We are talking nothing more and nothing less than the Rosario de Alvear factorywhere from now on will share the assembly line with Tracker.

After the different farewells of Cruze in several of the terminals where it occurred, some markets were left with a vacant space. The relevant point was that Monza became the successor to the sedan/hatch currently manufactured in Argentina.

Produced in China, it is mounted on the same platform as its predecessor (Cruze) and has the following dimensions 4.66 m long, 1.80 m wide, 1.47 m high and 2.64 m wheelbase.

In our continent it is already offered in some countries such as Mexico, although the idea is to continue gaining markets. Although several months and even years ago, we told you about this new model, but now the novelty is its unprecedented restyling.

During the last days, the records of the new Monza appeared at the Chinese Ministry of Information, where Several images could be seen that showed how the changes of this sedan are. Mainly, the modifications are located in the front areawhere it seems to have adopted the front of other models of the brand such as the new jacket or even the next coupé SUV that General Motors is developing. Next, look the photos.