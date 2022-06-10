How can I change from conventional motor oil to synthetic oil without damaging my car?

Cars leave the factory with conventional motor oil And even though it works well, many owners decide to change the lubricant to a synthetic one.

Synthetic oil is distilled and refined thanks to its laboratory process. It improves engine protection and maintains its more stable properties. People generally use synthetic oil, since mineral oil needs to be changed more often.

However, in many people there is doubt about how to do this process. That is, if there is a specific or special process that must be done when changing from conventional oil to synthetic motor oil

How can I change from conventional oil to synthetic oil?

The quick and concrete answer is that you do not need to take any special steps before changing from conventional oil to synthetic motor oil.

So yes, if it’s time to change the oil in your car and you want to switch to synthetic lubricant, you don’t have to do anything special. Just change the filter, drain all the old oil and fill to the recommended level with the synthetic oil of your choice.

More and more people are switching to synthetic oil because properly formulated synthetics offer benefits far beyond what conventional and synthetic blend products provide.

Recommendation when changing conventional oil to synthetic

Although you can do the change from conventional oil to synthetic oil without doing anything else, it is good that after draining the old lubricant you use a engine flush to clean the inside of your engine.

Although it is not necessary, a engine flush more immediately removes sludge and debris accumulated over time. The main difference between flushing your engine and just doing a normal change to synthetic oil is the speed at which it removes built-up residue from older engines.

