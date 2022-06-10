His concerts in London will be completely vegan







As part of the series of concerts orchestrated under the pro-environment format that overheated brings with him, the American singer billie eilish announced that its six shows will be completely vegan in the city of London.

The news comes through NME, who confirm that the management and production of the place reached an agreement to only provide food based on plants and seeds, leaving aside even beer brands whose processes are not 100% vegan or in pro of the environment.

This, added to what Coldplay has made with its 100% green tour, it is a great advance in the music industry to demonstrate that touring and concerts in an ecological way; or that at least protect a less and less impact on the environment, it is possible.

While the show on the 10th will be broadcast on Youtube for everyone, the rest of the face-to-face shows will have the support of supplies by Impossible Foods; vegan food brand that has managed to facilitate agreements to incorporate everything from vegan champagnes to beers and drinks.

overheated will bring together climate activists, musicians and designers at The O2 to “discuss the climate crisis and the work they are doing to make a difference”; according to a press release. The event will begin with a presentation by Eilish and his brother Finneas; and will also feature a keynote address from Ellie Goulding and a performance from Sigrid.

Billie Eilish kicked off her UK tour earlier this week with a long-awaited return to Manchester, where she premiered the song. TV before a Glastonbury title.













