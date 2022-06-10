Here are the best trends for summer 2022: from running backwards to having a home bar

EVER imagined sipping an icy tequila sunrise after a long back ride?

No? Well, that’s what we’re all going to do this summer.

These are just two of the many trends that will shape the coming months. Laura Stott reveals what’s hot. . .

Reverse gear: If someone runs past you backwards in the park don’t be alarmed, reverse running is the biggest new training trend, and not just the novelty factor.

Apparently going backwards helps reduce injuries and strain, improves balance, and burns fat. But watch out for the street lamps.

5

The mixed haircut: A cross between a mullet and a pixie, the mixie is bound to become the hairstyle to be seen everywhere.

Slightly tousled, 70s-inspired, longer in the back (like a mullet) and short in the front (like a pixie cut). As seen on celebrities like Demi Lovato, above, it’s considered edgy and will soon hit bonces of all genders.

For those who prefer longer hair, the other interesting cut is the Shullet: mullet on top, long and tousled on the sides.

Bermuda: Move on to hotpants and breathe a sigh of relief, as this trend is a much more practical option.

Bermuda shorts – knee-length, shapeless and loved by middle-aged Americans – are this year’s must-have style.

From denim to khaki, from fantasy to simple, from tailored or casual cut, the longer length will really have its moment.

KATE BUSH The hit Netflix series Stranger Things introduced a whole new generation to Kate’s 1985 hit Running Up That Hill and gave the Wuthering Heights legend his first Top Ten in the United States. It’s also at number 2 here and with a new generation of fans it will be your soundtrack, whatever you do in the coming months.

Body chains: As seen on the Chanel runway, subtle, sparkly body jewelry is back, especially belly chains. Recently worn by celebrities including model Hayley Bieber and, of course, anyone around the turn of the millennium, originally loved by singer Christina Aguilera.

The perfect six-pack accessory but not for the faint of heart.

5

Copper hair: Pink is like this last year – copper is the only color for your tresses right now.

It’s a trend that started on TikTok and is now in demand in salons across the nation.

Everything is fine, from deep, rich, shimmering brown tones to brighter, flamboyant orange tones. As seen on Gigi Hadid.

Hot smokers: That’s the essential for outdoor barbecuing, according to Sainsbury’s latest trend report.

Hot smokers are great for infusing fireplace flavors into meaty classics like pulled pork and ribs, or just to spice up your sausages.

The arrival of mini smokers makes them much more accessible and convenient. Expect to see them – or smell them – in many gardens.

lurex: Your favorite sparkly seventies fabric will shine all season. From skirts to swimwear, perfect for showing off a tan, metallic yarn will be ubiquitous.

POTATO MILK JUST when you’ve started getting used to the oat, coconut, and soy options in your beer, it’s time to try the ultimate must-have: a potato-based milk alternative. Essentially it is made up of drained potato water mixed with a few other ingredients to obtain a creamy liquid.

Home bar: With the Friday night drink release becoming less affordable, home bars will be a big DIY trend.

Whether indoors or out, glam or plain, it will be your bevvies. What time to call the last orders is up to you!

Flat shapes: Is it a platform shoe? Is it a sandal? No, it’s a flatform.

Heavy footwear, a heavily influenced trend since the 1990s, is set to become a shoe of choice for hot weather.

With a thick sole that is the same height from toe to heel, they will lift you up, but be careful not to fall off!

Mom jeans: Nothing will come out faster than denim skinnies.

Loose around the butt, tapering to the ankle, baggy “mum-fit” jeans (or mom jeans) are the style in which it shows. They are higher waisted and you can wear this silhouette from the 80s and 90s anywhere, with anything. Available throughout the main street.

Blue paint: Are you planning to decorate? The only paint to brush on the walls will be any shade of blue.

From dark blue to light pastel, blue is the home decor color right now. Bright Skies is the Dulux color of the year 2022 that can be used everywhere.

5

Wales: Move, Costa Del Sol – with so many of us vacationing in the UK this year to save a few cents, Wales is back in vogue.

The travel review site Tripadvisor has ranked the Welsh cities of Brithdir and Llanberis, both in Gwynedd and near Snowdonia National Park, as the most popular this year.

Pineapple: The indispensable food ingredient, according to Sainsbury’s. Expect to suddenly see punchy tropical fruit on menus and recipes for everything from sweet to savory dishes.

At less than £ 1 a pineapple, this is a trend most of us can afford.

Coastal grandmother: It is not just a question of children.

A beach fashion “look” originally for older women that started on TikTok and is about to explode into the mainstream, the coastal granny aesthetic is all about laid-back elegance on the beach.

Think striped tops, crisp white linen, wide leg pants, and straw bags and hats. Like Meryl Streep in the movie It’s Complicated or Gwyneth Pal-trow on vacation in the Hamptons.

5

C.argo pants: You know where it is.

The classic low-cut Y2K practical pant – first seen in the 90s women’s band All Saints – is back.

Recently seen on Dua Lipa.