He was saved by a private jet: the day that could have completely changed Checo Pérez’s career

of what Sergio Czech Perez has had a dream start to this current Formula 1 season there is no doubt as he even took first place at the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix and is in an unbeatable position in the title hunt. In the general table of drivers, he is in third place and only six points behind Charles Leclerc, who is second.

The man from Guadalajara is even very close to Max Verstappen, current leader of the F1 World Ranking of drivers, but to have reached this place he has had to work harder than ever. And in those twists of fate, lies a memory of Czech Perez which has a story worthy of becoming those anecdotes that last forever in motorsports.

Checo was moved at the award ceremony in Monaco

It was the year 2020 and our protagonist in question had just suffered damage to his vehicle, which ran in the Bahrain Grand Prix that year. Even his teammate at the time, Lance Stroll, flipped his car and they both arrived with a lot of damage to their vehicles, which would have prevented them from not participating in the Sakhir Grand Prix. Something that, had it happened, would have changed history forever.

Otmar Szafnauer, director of Racing Point at the time, confessed some time later that for the vehicle to Czech Perez be ready for the race to come, they had to use the team owner’s private jet to get the parts that would help rebuild the car. Once the competition arrived, the Mexican did not disappoint.

overall emotion. Checo and all Racing Point could not avoid tears after the epic victory

“We couldn’t assemble two cars, but everyone worked very hard in the factory, day and night. We took the Racing Point owner’s plane back to the UK. He waited until Thursday to transport all the parts so we were able to build two cars in a few hours”, revealed Szafnauer, who was vital for the Guadalajara was done with his first great achievement.

What did Checo say about that day?

That day, the whole world knew who Sergio Checo Pérez was, who was the main figure in social networks throughout the world. The Mexican had made history and after lifting the trophy that is given to him for first place, he recounted his feelings on having won the Sakhir Grand Prix in 2020.

“In the last laps, I only thought that my son is seeing me, because he can remember; I always dreamed of that moment, that he see me and remember an unforgettable moment in my career; it took me 10 years to arrive, always giving my best” , the man from Guadalajara explained excitedly hours after his first great victory in Formula 1.