He was saved by a private jet: the day that could have completely changed Checo Pérez’s career

of what Sergio Czech Perez has had a dream start to this current Formula 1 season there is no doubt as he even took first place at the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix and is in an unbeatable position in the title hunt. In the general table of drivers, he is in third place and only six points behind Charles Leclerc, who is second.

The man from Guadalajara is even very close to Max Verstappen, current leader of the F1 World Ranking of drivers, but to have reached this place he has had to work harder than ever. And in those twists of fate, lies a memory of Czech Perez which has a story worthy of becoming those anecdotes that last forever in motorsports.

Checo was moved at the award ceremony in Monaco

It was the year 2020 and our protagonist in question had just suffered damage to his vehicle, which ran in the Bahrain Grand Prix that year. Even his teammate at the time, Lance Stroll, flipped his car and they both arrived with a lot of damage to their vehicles, which would have prevented them from not participating in the Sakhir Grand Prix. Something that, had it happened, would have changed history forever.

