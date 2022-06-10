“He Suffered A Lot”: Teresa Ruiz Talks Mark Wahlberg’s Transformation in ‘The Miracle of Father Stu’ – CINEMABLEND

Mexican Teresa Ruiz starred alongside Mark Wahlberg in ‘The Miracle of Father Stu’ and spoke to us about how painful Walhberg’s physical transformation was in the film.

Mark Wahlberg is an actor committed to the stories and characters he portrays. It took him six years to bring out Father Stu’s Miracle, a production for which Wahlberg purchased 30 pounds. Mexican actress Teresa Ruiz, who stars with him, shared how the transformation was in an interview for Sensacine Mexico.

In the film, Teresa Ruiz plays Carmen, a Catholic woman who begins a relationship with Stu. It is precisely this attraction that encourages the boxer to be baptized and get to know the religion. “I didn’t really realize this was a Catholic movie until I started promoting it. […] for me it was a universal film, which spoke about vocation and faith”declared Ruiz (Narcos Mexico) for Sensacine Mexico.

Teresa Ruiz is Carmen in ‘The Miracle of Father Stu’.



The vocation that Ruiz spoke of transpires within the film, but also outside of it. Both she and Mark Wahlberg underwent strong concentration and transformation processes: “We had a lot of practices that were to create that feeling of silence, of constriction”.

In real life, Father Stu was diagnosed with inclusion body myositis, which causes progressive muscle weakness and severe pain, as a consequence he also gained weight. Mark Wahlberg was completely honest in his story and was transformed just like the body of the religious in the last years of his life: gained just over 13 kilos. However, the process was not pleasant at all, as Teresa Ruiz recalls.

Mark Wahlberg put on 30 pounds for the role of Stuart Long.



It may seem funny but he was in a bad mood, he was sweating, his body was suffering a lot. It got to a point where I walked away because I wanted to go back and see him and have the same experience that Carmen had with Stu.

The Miracle of Father Stu it is a profoundly Catholic film that nonetheless speaks universally. It tells the story of Stuart Long (Wahlberg), a boxer whose career is frustrated after receiving extremely strong beatings that caused him to constantly faint. On his way to redemption, he discovers that he was born to become a priest, even if the Archdiocese itself is against it.

