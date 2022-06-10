“He is my friend but above all my client”

After the jury ruled that Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp and that he would have to pay her 15 million dollars -although Depp also defamed his ex-wife, according to the sentence-, now the eyes are more than ever on the actor’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez.

After finishing the legal battle, the social networks have focused on the relationship that Depp would have with his lawyer, the lawyer of 37 years of Latin origin who has been promoted at the Brown Rudnick law firm, where she worked, after winning the Depp lawsuit.

Asked on the show The fat and the skinnyof the Univisión chain, about the displays of affection and the hugs in public between Depp and his defense, has explained that their relationship is strictly one of friendship.

«Yes, of course he did hug him. He is my friend, but above all he is my client, and he was going through something very difficult », he declares.

“I love my clients very much and, in addition, I am Hispanic: I like to hug and touch people…”, continued his justification, although he has stressed that there has been nothing more between them: “No kisses, but I did give him hugs because he needed them.”