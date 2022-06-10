Hamilton and Apple TV to produce F1 movie starring Brad Pitt

The new streaming giant Manzana TVthe seven-time world champion lewis hamilton and the movie star Brad pitt will join forces to produce a film about the Formula 1.

Apple Original Studio acquired the rights to the project co-produced by Plan B Productions, a Pitt company, and will have a budget between 130 and 140 million dollarsaccording to Variety.

Jerry Bruckheimerfilm producer, and lewis hamiltonMercedes driver and seven-time F1 champion, are also involved in the project as co-producers.

Brad Pitt will play a Formula 1 driver who comes back from retirement to compete alongside a rookie and other drivers. The film would also have the participation of george Clooney. There is no release date yet.

The film will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, who was also in charge of the recently released and successful Top Gun: Maverick; the script will be Ehren Krugerone of the three writers of the film starring Tom Cruise.

This will not be the first sports film for the two-time winner of the Oscar for Best Film (12 Years a Slave) and Best Supporting Actor (Once upon a time in Hollywood).

Pitt starred in the 2011 film money ball (The Game of Fortune) in which he played Billy Bean, athletic director of the Oakland Athletics Major League Baseball.

Other movies about Formula 1

The next production of Apple TV will not be the first in which Formula 1 appears on the big screen, there have been several before.

Grand Prix

It was a 1966 film directed by Johan Frankenheimer and starring James Garner. It featured real racing scenes and the participation of the pilot Juan Manuel Fangio.

Bobby Dearfield

To the Pacino starred, in 1977, this film about an American driver who joins F1.

Rush: Passion and Glory

Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Brühl played the legendary rivalry between James Hunt Y Nikki praise in this 2013 film.

driven

starred in it sylvester Stallone in 2001 and was unsuccessful. The plot of the story is similar to that of the movie that Apple TV is preparing: an ex-pilot who returns to support a young runner on the rise.

In addition to these films, there are other documentaries such as Ayrton Senna (2010) and that of Michael Schumacher (2021).