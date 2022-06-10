Halftime, the Super Bowl of Jennifer Lopez’s life – Cinema

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, JUN 10 – Six minutes to ‘Get Loud’ in front of the world and no room for error. It is the time allowed for Jennifer Lopez for her halftime show at the 2020 Super Bowl. ‘Halftime’ docufilm, premiered at the opening of the Tribeca film festival and on Netflix from June 14.



The film is a behind-the-scenes look at the months leading up to the Super Bowl, marked by hard and interminable days of work, disappointments and frustrations due to the organization’s desire to cut the political parties. While Lopez and Shakira weren’t the first Latin artists to star on the show, (Gloria Estefan in 1992, ed), the 2020 Halftime in Miami was the first fully Latin show in history. But JLo, unlike Shakira who became a star thanks to Latin-speaking countries, as an American she went through an obstacle course set before her by the film and music industry. From stereotypes related to her physique, too curvilinear compared to the standard of a white woman, or to never being up to her role precisely because it is Latin.



Despite the initial enthusiasm, Lopez was not at all happy to have to share the stage with another artist. “It’s the worst idea in the world – she says in the movie – having two people for the Super Bowl (Halftime, ed)”.



But Lopez also takes her revenge on the NFL (the football league also responsible for the Super Bowl) as when she refuses to eliminate the cages with the children from her show the night before, a clear reference to the little immigrants in the cages of the children. American detention centers particularly under the Trump administration. “For me, it’s not about politics, it’s about human rights,” she says in the film. (HANDLE).

