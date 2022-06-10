Hair cuts trends summer 2022, the curly bob by Zendaya and the pixie cut are popular

THE cuts hair trendy in this one summer 2022 there are so many and therefore there is only time to discover them all.

New haircuts summer 2022

The great protagonist of the summer season is undoubtedly the mullet. You can opt for the short version where there are marked scales. As for styling, a wavy or disheveled fold is perfect. Not even the famous can be missing pixie cut and in this case it is possible to create very light unraveling. On the hair in question you can combine a side tuft or a short fringe.

Hair cuts trends for summer 2022

To have a very original look you can take inspiration from the beautiful Zendaya. More precisely, the latter sported a curly bob truly irresistible. The actress constantly changes her hairstyle and every time she always launches new trends. Zendaya’s hair turns out to be very soft and flat at the root of her. Afro curls like those of the actress need a lot of care and therefore you must always use suitable products, such as a nourishing or anti-frizz cream. It should be remembered that in order to have a perfect curly bob, the various volumes must be distributed well. This cut is perfect on oval or elongated faces and instead should be avoided on round ones. Curly bob can be dried naturally in the air or by using the diffuser.

Other haircuts summer 2022

To have a very chic style, the french bob. This cut can be paired with long straight bangs and choppy styling. The wonderful sleek finish can also be achieved on the French bob and this can be shown off on an important evening. Long hair is also very popular and these are perfect for having a very feminine look. On these hair you can create light scales on the tips or only on the sides of the face, to frame it. Sui hair long you can also create a curtain fringe and this can be transformed very quickly into a tuft. The hair can also be enriched by some lightening with warm and cold tones. Now there is only time to choose the most suitable hairstyle.