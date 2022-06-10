Gymnastics Waist and Shapewear: A New Era of Celebrity-Influenced Corsets?

Ads

Throughout history, women have faced pressure to have certain body shapes, often leading them to use extreme methods to obtain them. So you’d think, with a greater emphasis on body positivity in recent years, that the days of wearing corsets and other restrictive undergarments would be behind us.

In fact, the global shapewear industry is booming, with sales of these products expected to reach $ 3.7 billion (£ 2.9 billion) by 2028.

While corsets can be traced back to the 16th century, it was in the 18th century that the hourglass shape became fashionable. Corsets had also come to represent elite status and physical frailty, which was a symbol of femininity.

Since then, various body ideals have come and gone out of fashion, largely shaped by famous celebrities or even famous images and works of art. For example Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of beauty, was often depicted in paintings and sculptures with a sinuous body.

While hourglass figures were popular in the 1950s thanks to celebrities like Marilyn Monroe, the 1960s saw the shift to a leaner physique, thanks in part to celebrity model Twiggy. This skinny, rogue-like look remained in fashion until the 1990s, again thanks to the continued popularity of models like Kate Moss.

The 2010s saw the transition to a “curvy” silhouette, where a smaller waist and fuller hips are once again the ideal. Just like in previous decades, this change has been led by celebrities, including Rihanna, Beyoncé, and most notably Kim Kardashian.

While social media has helped to give space to celebrate a more diverse range of body shapes, there is still ongoing pressure to conform to an ideal that may not be entirely natural. This is why shapewear remains popular, even though the way these garments are perceived and worn has changed significantly since the 18th century.

Before US-based underwear brand Spanx launched shaping leggings and underpants in 2000, shapewear was usually just something that was reserved for special occasions. But thanks to endorsements from celebrities and Instagram influencers, shapewear (including Spanx) is now an everyday piece of clothing, used to enhance the look and achieve the ideal figure.

Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham have both launched their own affordable shapewear lines. And we’ve gotten to the point where young women wear shaping garments as outer garments instead of hiding them as underwear. Searches for the best shaping garments now surpass even searches for the best way to lose weight.

Sneakers in particular are a great example of the power of social media and celebrity endorsement in driving sales and changing perceptions.

For example, a 2015 selfie posted by Kim Kardashian in a trainer in life created a surge in sales. Other celebrities like Nicki Minaj and Kylie Jenner have also posted on how to wear sneakers around the waist.

Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand (Photo: Getty)

In the past, women would have learned about the latest fashion trends only through seamstresses or magazines, which would feature the illustrations of the silhouettes that were trendy. But with social media, users are constantly exposed to images, both of ordinary people and extremely photoshopped models and celebrities. This makes it difficult to escape from idealized body forms and what you can purchase to achieve it.

Social media has a huge influence on the consumption of fashion products. With approximately 3.2 billion users worldwide, this creates huge potential for brands to expose consumers to fashion products on a daily basis.

Trends that were once driven by fashion magazines are now firmly in the hands of influencers. And with even ordinary people flaunting idealized figures and sharing their experiences using shapewear products, the products can seem more recognizable than previous generations.

While some influencers speak of shapewear as a way to celebrate the female form, its relationship to ancient notions of perfection and its support from tiny waisted celebrities raise doubts that body acceptance is what these products are. they are really trying to sell.

But these garments are unlikely to go anywhere anytime soon, with celebrities like Billie Eilish and Lizzo continuing to popularize them.

There are growing questions about the benefits and potential risks of using shapewear. While athletic shoes can temporarily reduce the waist circumference, the waist quickly returns to its normal size after discontinuing use.

Extensive research also shows that long-term use of corsets and trainers at the waist can cause problems, from digestive problems to even organ damage to extremes. Some women who wear shapewear between 8 and 10 hours a day for many months have also reported tingling, acid reflux, organ compression, and breathing problems.

Technical manufacturing innovations, such as making these products more breathable and flexible, may eventually offer a more natural and less damaging fit. But to ensure safety, wear only the shapewear that is the right size for your body and avoid wearing it every day.

Naomi Braithwaite, Lecturer in Fashion Marketing and Branding, Nottingham Trent University

This article was republished by The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

