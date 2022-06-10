Green makeup on brown eyes, Zendaya’s tutorial

Marking his return to the red carpet after missing the Met Gala 2022 for work commitments, Zendaya gives us yet another style lesson, showing off a beauty look that reflects the tones of her dress geometric and vintage, signed Bob Mackie. Blue, green and black alternate in intertwined bands at Time 100, the annual event dedicated to the list of the hundred most influential people according to Time. Participants included Amanda Seyfried, Andrew Garfield, Mary J. Blige and J Balvin, each representing a specific group: artists, icons, leaders, titans, pioneers. Zendaya, nominated among the innovators of this 2022, brought the energy and personality of a 25-year-old who, writes Denis Villeneuve in the article dedicated to her, seems to have already lived many lives before this one.

Zendaya at the 100 Time event: the inspo for a precious and colorful make-up



Tom Holland’s girlfriend and star of the acclaimed Netflix series Euphoria returns to surprise the public and beautyaholics with an eye make-up that makes you dream.

Taylor HillGetty Images

Gradient in shades of petrol greenfrom the evident references to the blue, light blue and green notes of the dress, and internally surrounded along the eyelashes by a thread of black pencil, this eye make-up gives Zendaya’s elongated and hazelnut look an incomparable intensity. Trendy color of 2022, green is also rediscovered in the world of beauty, thus returning to be talked about and remembering how beautiful it can be when combined with dark colors, such as irises in shades of brown.

Green eyeshadow: how to put it on and who looks good

Once you have chosen the shade that best matches the complexion (its color for each undertone), situation and outfit, just spread and apply the eyeshadow with a brush, perhaps after having primed the eyelid to maximize the duration of the make-up. To copy Zendaya’s makeup, insist on the upper lash line, blending the color well above the fold of the mobile eyelid, and pass a little color on the lower arch too, with the help of a fine-tipped brush. To maximize the effect of the green makeup on brown eyeslight up the inner corner with pearly white eyeshadow, just like the former Disney star did.

