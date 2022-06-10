Get Sonic in Roblox Sonic Speed ​​Simulator

Thanks to the wide possibilities that Roblox offers us and also to the effort of the user community, we have a lot of titles that we can enjoy, many of them inspired by licenses that we already know, and the last one that is causing a stir is Sonic Speed ​​Simulator.

This is another of the titles that we can play for free within Roblox, sponsored by Sega itself, and where you will be able to obtain not only promotional codes, but also unlock all the characters that participate in the adventure.

But curiously we can’t handle Sonic from the beginning and we have to unlock him first, and in this guide we give you the exact procedure so that you have it as soon as possible.

How to unlock Sonic in Roblox Sonic Speed ​​Simulator

You’ll need to spend a bit of effort to unlock Sonic, and specifically you need to be in a certain area, have a certain level, and perform a procedure.

To unlock Sonic you must reach the Green Hill Zone area and locate Omachao who will tell us that we must look for a sonic card.

But before reaching this sonic card we must raise the character’s level, specifically to 18. And the fact is that the program uses speed and power statistics within its leveling system, which will allow you to level up.

Once you’ve reached that level, you need to head to the back of the map, specifically south of the main entry point to this world.

You should now locate a lone spring behind a loop, and if we jump over the spring at our maximum speed we should jump high enough to reach the rail at the top.

From there, give us enough momentum to get this character’s card so that we can use it in the rest of the games.