George Clooney does not let his wife see ‘Batman and Robin’ for a particular reason | Entertainment Cinema and Series

The first time that George Clooney stole our hearts was in his appearance in the eighties series ER emergency room, where he was a handsome doctor. Later, he began to gain more fame and came to Hollywood to participate in big productions.
A tape that you may not remember from him was batman and robin 1997, there he played billionaire Bruce Wayne. It was not his best role, but millions saw said film, although that does not include his wife Amal Clooney, since the actor confessed that she forbade him and this is the reason.
George spent a long time as one of the most desirable bachelors in the industry, as his handsomeness placed him as one of the sexiest men on the planet.
It seemed that his relationships were not that serious or that he would never get married after divorcing in 1993, until he fell in love with Amal around 2013 and now they are happily married with two children.
Like many actors, George regrets some movies he got to film and the one that gives him the most shame is apparently batman and robin
It was the superhero film that had the lowest earnings and, of course, a failing rating by critics, since its plot bordered on the absurd.
Variety magazine confirmed that in an interview the actor was asked if he would be Batman again to participate in the new production of Flash to which he replied that they did not invite him, in addition to adding another hilarious comment: «When you destroy a franchise like I did, they usually look the other way when it appears Flash.»
At that time, his wife Amal accompanied him and, in addition to laughing a little at what he said, added that her husband does not let her see this Batman tape. When she was asked the reason, she only replied:
“There are certain movies where I just say, ‘I want my wife to respect me a little bit.'”
This means that George knows perfectly well how bad it is batman and robin, so he prefers to avoid the pain of his wife feeling embarrassed or making fun of him, because yes, it is one of the worst superhero movies in the industry.
To close the topic, the 60-year-old actor even stressed that this rule should also be followed by his twin sons, because he does not want to be told that his movie sucks, which would hurt him a lot.
We hadn’t imagined how sorry Clooney was for this acting job and we understand his reasons!
