Gallo Academy chooses “Cryomed”, a leading company in the sector – Sanremonews.it

It is the recommended treatment for everyone, not only for those who need to regenerate their body from the fatigue of sport, but also for people in good health who want to improve their mood, their physical condition and their appearance.

We are talking about the CRIOSAUNAwhich is used for the treatment of situations deriving from sporting activity and for the improvement of physical e ﬃ ciency aimed at achieving better performance in professional and non-professional sports.

And it is so e ﬃ ective to be by now part integral of the program from Preparation athletics of many professional teams of the most disparate sports. Helps optimize training workloads and recover faster from muscle and mental fatigue; moreover, it can be found as help to solve problems from nature physics related to sports: blows, bruises and fatigue.

And that’s not all: the cryosauna treatment is in fact also effective in biological regeneration, increasing blood circulation; therefore, during the treatment, the effects are truly manifold:

We go from reduction of the aging processat the regulation of metabolism (resulting in slimming and fight against obesity and cellulite), by the supply of oxygen which positively affects the nervous system (reducing stress and fatigue), until improvement of the skin.

And if the benefits of the cryosauna are obvious and well explained, it is also evident what the company is like CRYOMED to be one of the leading companies in this sector, with the constant search for high-tech systems. Their innovation lies in the treatment with cryosauna “Total Body “with a system that allows through a refrigerated cabin of reach temperatures that range from – 110 at – 190 ° C.

This is the company chosen by Cristiano Ronaldo (who has one at home), by the entrepreneur Gianluca Vacchi up to football teams like Juventus, Rome and Lazio and the prestigious San Raffaele hospital in Milan. And this is the company that installed a Bordigheraat the GALLO ACADEMY the Cryomed PRO cryosauna.

I study, located in Via Verrando 21has already been recognized for innovation in the field of training and Wellness, and thanks to this innovative and incredibly performing service, it aims to guarantee all its customers the maximum Wellness Experience.