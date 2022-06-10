From Woody Allen-Mia Farrow to Johnny Depp-Amber Heard and Brad Pitt-Jolie, the legal troubles of celebrities

Santo Domingo. DR

The world of entertainment records several celebrity couples who never ended up reconciling and, on the contrary, went to court after having an affair. In these lawsuits, the gossip press and the public are usually attracted because in these trials the protagonists lay bare the most intimate details that they shared in a stage where everything was “rosy”.

These duos when they reach the gates of justice become the eye of all the media, as happened this year with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Also included in the sad list are Julian Gil and Marjorie de Sousa, Natalia Jiménez and Daniel Trueba, Paulina Rubio and Colate, Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula, Shakira and Antonio de la Rúa, among others.

In the Dominican Republic, one of the most mediatic cases was the lawsuit for gender violence of the singer Martha Heredia against her colleague Vakeró.

Of all, before the Depp-Heard case, the one in historical memory is the one between Woody Allen and Mia Farrov, who had a 12-year relationship that ended abruptly in 1992.

The most recent that is added is that of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who continue in a legal war that seems to have no end.

Theirs is a situation that always captures the attention of fans who loved that union of stars that emerged in 2004 after the movie “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”, which brought them together as the two protagonists of the story.

After the most expensive and damaging divorce in Hollywood history, the trial took place in 2020 for the custody of their six children. Retired Judge John Ouderkirk’s decision was ultimately deemed equal custody.

However, after two years, this ex-partner will be appearing in court again for the American actor’s lawsuit against actress Angelina Jolie, in which he is accused of damaging the reputation of his wine company in France and selling his share in the company. herself to a “stranger,” the EFE agency reported this week.

+ Historical case

Among the court cases of greatest historical significance between famous couples, Woody Allen and Mia Farrow tops the list, although they are still painful memories for many of their followers.

In the last decades of the 20th century, filmmaker Allen and Farrow had a 12-year relationship that ended abruptly after starring in a scandal that took them to court.

By 1992, the film director was accused of sexually abusing an adoptive daughter, accusations he rejected, but expressed that he did have mixed feelings with Soon-Yi, daughter of Farrow and pianist André Previn.

His stepdaughter would then be 22 years old and with her he later married and started a family with two children.

In the midst of this controversy that led to a long investigation into the alleged incest, Allen tried to have custody of the children he had in common with the actress. However in 1993 she lost the trial.

+ Johnny Depp-Amber Heard

Since then, Hollywood had not experienced another lawsuit with such media coverage until recently Johnny Depp and Amber Heard entered into that unstoppable maelstrom of suing and countersuing.

Depp and Heard met on the set of the movie “The Rum Diaries” in 2015, and married two years later in a private ceremony.

The relationship of these actors was shown with a happy and relaxed life, until the divorce knocked on their doors and love became a misfortune, due to the accusations that arose.

The “Aquaman” actress assured that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor had a problem with alcohol and drugs, and that he became a “violent monster” every time he consumed.

The remarks led Depp to sue his ex-wife for $50 million, accusing her of slandering him (although she did not mention him by name) with an article she published in the Washington Post in 2018 describing herself as “a public figure.” that represents domestic abuse.

In response to that lawsuit, Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim for the same reason: She felt defamed.

This case where Deep denied all of Heard’s statements went around the world and after a long process the final verdict favored him.

On June 1, the jury made up of seven people in Fairfax, Virginia, ruled in his favor, and in which Heard will have to pay him $10 million in compensatory damages. However, he was also convicted of defaming her.

+ Shakira-De la Rua

When they ended their relationship in 2011, the Argentine Antonio de la Rúa sued the Colombian Shakira for alleged payments for her work as a manager.

In 2011, Antonio de la Rúa and Shakira broke off a decade-long relationship. During that stage they spread love wherever they went, she dedicated herself to succeeding on the music scene and he fulfilled her role as representative and music promoter.

The love is over and their business relationship too. Everything could have been there, in a beautiful story that begins and ends, but a happy ending was not possible for them.

He claimed $100 million in compensation from her in court for making her famous, while she says she hired him “only” because he was unemployed.

+ Julian Gil and De Sousa

The relationships that are exhibited on the networks as “novel loves”, ideal and with slight problems that are resolved with an intense look and a kiss that takes them to bed, was not the case of the actors Julián Gil and Marjorie de Souza , who conceived little Matías.

This love story for more attempts to resume failed and became a complicated drama, where the main stage was the court, seeking to define the custody and maintenance plans for their little son.

This legal fight began in 2017 and despite the fact that the Mexican courts gave full custody to the Venezuelan Marjorie, it seems to be an issue that will never end, due to the constant statements that appear in the media by the child’s parents.

+ Natalia Jimenez and Daniel Trueba

In 2021, the singer of “La Quinta Estación”, Natalia Jiménez, announced the end of her relationship with the father of her daughter, Daniel Trueba. But, not everything was left in a simple notice as “commitment to her followers”, but it transcended to judicial scenarios when the divorce petition was filed in the Miami family court.

This rupture meant a violent fight for the custody of his daughter. Natalia, on her side, requested a parental plan in court and a shared visiting schedule, in addition to being granted permission to travel with the girl during her tours and contributing equally to the maintenance costs.

Given these requests, Daniel Trueba disagreed and argued that the singer “suffers from bipolar disorder, self-medicates and abuses alcohol and marijuana.” Which is why he asked for full custody.

+ Paulina Rubio and Colate

Divorce between famous couples, without a doubt, is the symbol that represents the beginning of discord and legal issues, which go viral in a matter of seconds, generating discontent among fans, who come to project them as stable and eternal people. .

Paulina Rubio and Nicolás Vallejo-Nágera (Colate), were no exception, they faced justice in 2021 for the custody of the only child they procreated.

It was difficult for the ex-partner to have a cordial relationship and their fights were monumental, “even accusing themselves of things as serious as substance abuse”, which is why they had to communicate through their respective lawyers.

+ Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula

Also on this list is the singer Luis Miguel, who on more than one occasion had a legal problem, was sued in 2013 by his ex-partner, the actress Aracely Arámbula.

Arámbula filed the lawsuit for child support and at the request that he spend more time with his little ones.