From Tom Cruise to TikTok: the facts to know about the 75th edition of Cannes

By Magdalena Tsanis

Cannes (France), May 17 (EFE).- The festival most important cinema in the world opens its doors today in Cannes with the out-of-competition screening of Coupez!, a zombie comedy by Michel Hazanavicius. These are the keys of the 75 edition of a contest celebrating the return to normality.

TOM CRUISE AND FORREST WHITAKER, THE FIRST BIG STARS

On the opening day, the American actor Forrest Whitaker receives the Palme d’Or of Honor for a career in which films such as bird (1998) for which he was awarded at Cannes, Good Morning, Vietnam, The Color of Money, Platoon either the last king of scotlandwith which he won the Oscar for best actor.

The following day Tom Cruise will receive a tribute to coincide with the worldwide launch of Top Gun: Maverick and on successive days Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, Michelle Williams, Marion Cotillard, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins, etc. will walk the red carpet.

FOUR DIRECTORS WITH GOLD PALM

In the official section there are four directors who have already won the Palme d’Or. The Japanese Hirokazu Kore-eda, awarded in 2018 for a family affairpresents broker; the Dardenne brothers, doubly successful in 1999 with Rosette and in 2005 with L’enfantthey return with Tori and Lokita.

In addition, the Swedish Ruben Östlund, awarded for The Square in 2017, compete now with triangle of sadness and the Romanian Cristian Mungiu, who in 2007 topped the list of winners with “4 months, 3 weeks, 2 days”, this year tries to revalidate the title with NMR.

CRONENBERG, THE MOST EXPECTED AND THE MOST FEARED

crimes of the future“, David Cronenberg’s first film in eight years, promises to be the title that drives people out of theaters after the first few minutes. The director himself warned in an interview with the magazine dead linethere are very strong scenes not suitable for all stomachs.

Cronenberg returns to his body horror roots with Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux playing surgical artists depicting the metamorphosis of human organs in avant-garde performances. Kristen Stewart is also in the cast.

ONLY FIVE WOMEN IN THE OFFICIAL SECTION

Of the 21 films that aspire to the Palme d’Or, only five are directed by women. There are veterans like Claire Denis who presents the romantic thriller stars at noon or Kelly Reichardt, who returns to have the actress Michelle Williams in showing-up.

Also Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi with Les Amandiersabout a group of actors in 1980s Paris, the young Leonor Serraille, with her second film, A little frere and the Belgian Charlotte Vandermeersch, with Le otto montagneadaptation of the novel by Paolo Cognetti that he co-directs with Felix Van Groeningen.

VINCENT LINDON, PRESIDENT OF THE JURY

Actor Vincent Lindon, star of Titanlast year’s winner and winner of the best actor award in 2015 for The loi du marchéis the first Frenchman to chair the official jury since 2009, a jury where parity is close.

Lindon will be accompanied by the Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, the Indian Deepika Padukone, the British actress and director Rebecca Hall and the Italian Jasmine Trinca, as well as the Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, the French Ladj Ly, the American Jeff Nichols and the Norwegian Joachim Trier.

FROM ELVIS TO BOWIE, THE CANNES SOUNDTRACK

La Croisette will welcome Baz Luhrmann and Tom Hanks with open arms who, along with Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge, will present out of competition Elvisfocused on the life and work of Elvis Presley and his complex relationship with his manager.

If last year’s Cannes played the Velvet, this year it’s David Bowie’s turn, star of the documentary directed by Brett Morgen, moonage daydream and Jerry Lee Lewis’s piano will also be heard in the Ethan Coen film Jerry Lee Lewis. Trouble in mind.

THE ALLIANCE WITH TIKTOK

The Cannes festival seeks to get closer to the younger audience by allying itself with TikTok, the Chinese social network that in just six years of life has reached one billion users per month.

Through a channel of the festival, TikTok will offer broadcasts of the red carpet, interviews and other exclusive content. It will also launch a short film contest with cash prizes.

TRIBUTE TO THE “TRUMAN SHOW”

In this edition’s poster, Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey) ascends the stairs of his fictional life, a tribute to the film by Peter Weir and Andrew Niccol that reflected on reality and its representation.

ALBERT SERRA AND THE LATIN AMERICAN PRESENCE

Albert Serra with Pacificion he is the only Spaniard who aspires to the Palme d’Or. In parallel sections, other Spaniards such as Rodrigo Sorogoyen (Ace Bestas), Elena Lopez Riera (Water) and Latin Americans like the Chilean Patricio Guzmán (my imaginary country) and Manuela Martelli (1976), Costa Rican Ariel Escalante (Sunday and the fog) or the Colombians Andrés Ramírez (The pack) and Fabian Hernandez (A male).