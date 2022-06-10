Fortnite x Marvel: Zero Conflict #1 – Where to buy the comic and how to redeem the code

From June 8, 2022, the comic is already on sale in different countries around the world Fortnite x Marvel: Zero Conflict #1the first issue of a five-issue limited miniseries of Fortnite Y Marvel. East comic bring a code to get the skin Spider-Man Zero in fortnite battle royale. Just below we tell you all the details, including where to buy the comic, in which countries is it availableY how to redeem the code:

Where to buy the Fortnite x Marvel comic: Zero Conflict #1? In which countries is it available?

Fortnite x Marvel Comics: Zero Conflict are available in the following countries: Andorra, Germany, Argentina, Austria, Belgium (French Community), Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, Slovakia, Spain, United States, Greece, Holland, Hungary, Italy, Monaco, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Russia, Saint Marino, Serbia, Switzerland, Turkey and the Vatican.

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero Conflict #1. Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

Yes indeed, in Spain they seem to have been delayed until June 16; Several chain stores such as GAME and Amazon have listed this comic for that day, despite the fact that its worldwide release date is June 8.

Ask your usual bookstore or kiosk about its availability, since in principle no store chain has exclusivity over its sale and distribution. Each issue of the comic has a approximate price of €3.99which may vary somewhat between stores.

What is the reward for Fortnite x Marvel: Zero Conflict #1? How to redeem your code?

The Fortnite x Marvel: Conflict Zero #1 comic book reward is the skin Spider-Man Zero and the Spider-Dron backpack accessory.

All Spider-Man Zero items in Fortnite

A code comes in every Fortnite x Marvel comic: Zero Conflict #1 that we can redeem on the official Fortnite website. Here, with the session in our Epic Games/Fortnite account initiated, we enter said code in question; the next time we enter Fortnite we will receive the objects as a reward and they will be ours forever. Remember that the code is only included in the physical version of the comicnot in digital.

Official art of the skin Spider-Man Zero in Fortnite

The Spider-Man Zero skin is not exclusive to the comics and will arrive in the store later at a price yet to be determined. However, this is, for now, the only way to achieve it.

When do the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero Conflict comics go on sale? What prizes will they bring?

The release dates The rest of the Fortnite x Marvel: Conflict Zero comics are as follows:

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero Conflict #2 : July 13, 2022. Reward: Iron Man-inspired wrap. Will arrive later in the item shop.

: July 13, 2022. Reward: Iron Man-inspired wrap. Will arrive later in the item shop. Fortnite x Marvel: Zero Conflict #3 : August 17, 2022. Reward: Wolverine-inspired harvesting tool. You will then arrive at the item shop.

: August 17, 2022. Reward: Wolverine-inspired harvesting tool. You will then arrive at the item shop. Fortnite x Marvel: Zero Conflict #4 : August 31, 2022. Reward: Fortnite x Marvel Inspired Spray: Zero Conflict. It is exclusive to this comic.

: August 31, 2022. Reward: Fortnite x Marvel Inspired Spray: Zero Conflict. It is exclusive to this comic. Fortnite x Marvel: Zero Conflict #5 : September 28, 2022. Reward: Loading screen inspired by Fortnite x Marvel: Zero Conflict. It is exclusive to this comic.

: September 28, 2022. Reward: Loading screen inspired by Fortnite x Marvel: Zero Conflict. It is exclusive to this comic. For redeeming the six codes (Numbers 1-5 of Fortnite x Marvel: Conflict Zero): additional skin.

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero Conflict is a limited comic book miniseries divided into five issues. It is a collaboration between Marvel and Fortnite Season 3. In our complete game guide we help you with certain aspects of it, such as how to complete all the Missions, or how to level up fast.

