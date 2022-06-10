Fortnite in the cloud for everyone thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming

microsoft Y Epic Games have signed a historic collaboration, and that is fortnite battle royale becomes the first title that will allow any user, whether or not they are a subscriber to the Xbox GamePassto be able to play it from the cloud thanks to Xbox CloudGaming. This will be possible in Spain and 25 other countries where the cloud service of Xbox is it availabe.

to play to Fortnite in the cloud you will only have to have an account microsoft and go to Xbox.com/play. You can do this from any computer with Windowsmobile devices, tablets Android, iPhone and iPad. You will not require any type of installation, and you will be able to do it from any computer thanks to the clouda technology by which Xbox he’s betting big.

“It is an important step to add a free to play title to the cloud gaming catalog as we continue our journey in the cloud. We are starting with Fortnite and will add more free top lay games that people love in the future. At Xbox we want to make the video game accessible to the 3 billion players around the world, and the cloud has an important role in that mission “highlights Catherine Gluckstein, vice president and product manager of Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Fortnite, a game that has made history

A game that, in its first idea, a kind of tower defensedid not work, but quickly Epic Games was able to identify what was a great success at that time: the battle royale thanks to PUBG. Added this game mode to Fortnite for free, and it was an unprecedented success, a historic impact like few others have had in the video game industry and that now, thanks to the cloud, even more players can enjoy.