Former Club América, Nicolás Castillo, on the verge of retirement

After being cut down by the Rays of Necaxa in the past Clausura 2023 in Liga MXthe Chilean striker, Nicholas Castillo, He still cannot find a new team where he can reactivate his career and his future is becoming more and more complicated, since the Andean has been rejected even by the U Católica, a club where he shone in his beginnings.

Nico was about to retire a couple of years ago when he suffered a thrombosis that left him without playing for just over a year and in the summer of 2021 he tried his luck with the America of Mexico in the preseason, but the cream team did not register him for the Apertura that year and they managed to loan him out to a Brazilian team where he barely added a few minutes.

For Clausura 2022, Castillo was cut by América and sent to Necaxa, where he played some games in the first days, but later he was no longer taken into account and left the hydro-warm team.

“RESOURCES AND PLACES ARE SCARCE, SO DECISIONS MUST BE VERY WELL THOUGHT OUT”#SportsCenter Juan Tagle: “We are favoring putting together the team with the pieces that the coach is asking of us and it is not the position where Nicolás (Castillo) plays”. pic.twitter.com/BOizEiQIJ5 — ESPN Chile (@ESPNChile)

“There have been some conversations, but we are favoring putting together the team with the positions that the coach is asking of us. And it is not the position where Nicolás Castillo plays,” said the president of the U Católica, Juan Tagle for ESPN.

According to the director of the Chilean team, the club is seeking to cover other positions with reinforcements, which is why Castillo is not a priority, in addition to the fact that his resources are scarce to invest in the South American striker.

