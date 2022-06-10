For this reason Tom Cruise rejected the original role of Iron Man and did not appear in Doctor Stranger

It started as a wave of rumors on social networks, the insinuations were even backed up with a series of images showing Tom Cruise in the Iron Man suit in what would be a cameo for the production of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of The madness”. However, with the subsequent premiere of the film, on May 4, the wound, related to the participation of the renowned main actor of the “Mission Impossible” saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was reopened and exposed.

Tom Cruise’s refusal to play the iconic superhero billionaire, genius and philanthropist dates back to the 90’s, by the time the owners of Marvel Comics had considered carrying out the project financed by the film studio 20th Century Fox. However, production did not move forward until four years after Marvel Studios was formed, in 2004, crowning “Iron Man: The Iron Man” as the company’s first original title to jump from storybooks to the big screen. The film, which starred Robert Downey Jr, who took over the role so much that it is almost impossible to imagine another face wearing the red and gold armor, was a total success for the franchise that today is a reference in the world of action movies. .

As for the reasons why Cruise turned down the role of Tony Stark, the same actor clarified that he needs to be able to make decisions about his characters, and it was clear that this would not be the case for the billionaire hero. He also explained that, in his opinion, he will not work in the role and that to get involved in a project, he needs to feel that he is part of something “special”: “I need to be able to make decisions to make the film the best I can and this It wasn’t going the way I wanted.”

Regarding Downey’s work, he said that it was impeccable and that he was the right person to bring the leader of “The Avengers” to life. It should be noted that these two actors had already faced each other for different roles on other occasions: In “Chaplin”, which earned Downey an Oscar nomination; and Cruise catapulted into “Top Gun: Maverick.” This latest project, which is a sequel to the 80s classic, has achieved the best premiere of the actor’s entire career.

Let’s remember that the version we know today of “Iron Man” is very different from the one starring Cruise, since they have different writers and directors, and they separate for more than a decade.

Why didn’t Tom Cruise appear as Superior Iron Man?

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” met the expectations of all superhero fans, simply without waste… it has endless action from minute one, complex themes, a high-level female villain, perfect timeline threading and the multiverse, great references from the comics, a brutal cast and above all, it fulfilled the frustrated dreams of many through the cameos in which we could see from Patrick Stewart’s Professor X to Hayley Atwell’s Captain Britain. However, there’s one gap they couldn’t fill, and that’s the presence of Tom Cruise in the silver armor of “Superior Iron Man.”

In the run-up to the premiere of the feature film, the funny theories flooded the internet, that of Cruise venturing into “The House of Ideas” was one of the most famous, but we did not get to see it materialized. Exclusively for Rolling Stone magazine, the film’s screenwriter, Michael Waldron, revealed that he did have the intention of incorporating it when he saw it on the internet: “It was something totally invented. I mean, there are no Tom Cruise deleted scenes! But I love Tom Cruise and I said to Kevin Feige at the time: Could we have a Tom Cruise Iron Man?

Similarly, Waldron explained that the idea was highly utopian due to Cruise’s schedule, who was shooting “Mission Impossible 7” and “Mission Impossible 8”, so it would be physically impossible for him to participate in the production. For their part, Internet users took fragments of the official trailer, where Lashana Lynch appeared as Maria Rambeau or “Captain Marvel” and assured that it was “Superior Iron Man”, however, everything became clear once the film was released. What gave way to a new wave of rumors in which it was claimed that Tom Cruise declined the role because he “is used” to starring in his productions and in this case he would only have a very brief participation on screen.