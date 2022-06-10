For sale the love penthouse of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

After one of the most mediatic and controversial trials in recent decades, it has been announced that the Los Angeles penthouse where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard lived is for sale.

Yes, the love nest of the one who was married for 15 months is available to be purchased for a price of 1,765 million dollars (1.68 million euros in exchange). According to comments from the sales website, the Los Angeles building was the couple’s home, and the one-bedroom attic was where “they spent a good part of their time.”

toptenrealestatedeals.com

As one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood in the last decade, Depp owns a handful of homes. In fact, he owned five of the penthouses atop the iconic Eastern Columbia Building in downtown Los Angeles.

toptenrealestatedeals.com

After the divorce, Depp put them up for sale for a total of 12.78 million dollars (12.15 million euros). The apartment that has now been put up for sale is a one-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse.

toptenrealestatedeals.com

This penthouse consists of two floors and is located in one of the most historic buildings in the Californian city. If you thought it was a small apartment, you were wrong, since it has nothing more and nothing less than 1,780 square meters, high ceilings and a cozy seating area on the landing of the stairs.

toptenrealestatedeals.com

In addition to being in close proximity to some of LA’s most exclusive shops and restaurants, the building features a rooftop saltwater pool, fitness center, spa, solarium, Zen garden, and 24-hour concierge service. day.

toptenrealestatedeals.com

Yes, it is the luxury apartment that we can never have. We settle for putting on long teeth. TRUE?

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io