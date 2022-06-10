First ‘John Wick 4’ Poster Revealed Featuring Keanu Reeves at CinemaCon 2022 – Movie News

CinemaCon 2022 is one of the many conventions where different studios reveal small tastes of their upcoming releases. On this occasion, the first poster for ‘John Wick 4’ with Keanu Reeves in all its splendor was unveiled.

John Wick has taken the art of gun-fu to the next level thanks to its director and stuntman Chad Stahelski. Together with superstar Keanu Reeves, they have managed to create a franchise with a strong fan base. Although the release date for John Wick: Chapter 4 is planned for March 2023, the first poster has been revealed at CinemaCon 2022.

Like other conventions focused on film and television productions, the big studios take the stage of these meetings to reveal, to a greater or lesser extent, some previews of their next titles. This time it was the turn of John Wick: Chapter 4 with the first poster showing John (Reeves) pointing one of his classic pistols, while wearing his elegant black suit, worthy of the well-known ‘Baba Yaga’.

This is the first poster for ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’.



bright colors, almost phosphorescent frame the title of the film that will also feature the performances of Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Lance Reddick and of course, Ian McShane, who will reprise his role as Winston, a character who has a long future in this universe with a spin-off project titled continentalwhich is simmering with Mel Gibson as part of the cast.

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ will hit theaters in March 2023.



One of the details that seem contrasting the scene revealed in the first poster are the flowers surrounding both John and his gun and the title. At the moment no details related to the story have been revealed, so we will have to wait a little longer to connect the pieces with John Wick 3: Parabelluma title that showed a disturbing closure once Winston aligned himself with The Adjudicator (Asia Kate Dillon) in order to regain control of the Continental, even if this meant an assassination attempt on his best ally, John Wick.

john wick 4 will hit theaters in March 2023. don’t forget that John Feltheimer, CEO of Lionsgate, also confirmed the fifth installment of this franchise, of course with Keanu Reeves at the helm of the project.