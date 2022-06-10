Fast X, Jason Momoa flexes his muscles with Vin Diesel on the Turin set

The filming of Fast X proceeds at full throttle and in the latest video published by Vin Diesel, the protagonist of the franchise shows himself along with her new co-star Jason Momoaposing shirtless on the hood of one of Fast & Furious’ cool cars.

The filming of Fast and Furios 10 has moved from Rome to Turin and in the video published today on Instagram we can give one a closer look at the two protagonists of the film. We see Vin Diesel ask: “So Jason, what are you doing on this car and how are you feeling? “

Momoa responds with a cheeky comment: “I’m trying to film the new White Snake video. What do you think about it?” and then continues: “How do i feel? I feel great! It’s the first day, you and I together friend! ” The star of Aquaman then reveals his new Fast & Furious car, a purple Muscle Car (exact make and model to disclose).

In the film they will return Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), Tej (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) and Han (Sung Kang). The new faces in the saga will be Momoa, Reacher’s Alan Ritchson, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and The Suicide Squad star Daniela Melchior.

Finally, we leave you with the latest statements from Jason Momoa, who is increasingly crazy about Italy.