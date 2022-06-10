Fast & Furious 10: filming ended in Turin, “3.8 million euros to the territory”

The shooting in the city of Fast X, the tenth chapter of the global blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise, closed on Monday 6 June in Turin, with some of the film’s key scenes.

“In addition to having produced an immediate economic effect equal to approximately 3.8 million euros of expenditure in the Piedmont area, the experience of Fast X demonstrates the ability to attract and manage projects of this caliber, placing Film Commission Torino more than ever Piedmont on the map of major international productions “declares the President of FCTP Beatrice Borgia. “For this reason, I am very keen to thank, in addition to Universal Pictures and Wildside for their trust, all the local institutions involved, starting with the competent departments and offices that have worked at the forefront with great determination and competence to achieve this important goal”.

Over the course of two weeks, numerous Turin locations have become open-air sets for this impressive international production machine, with a crew of more than 500 people (including 150 Piedmontese professionals) who worked in various areas for the 10 days of shooting. of the city center, from Piazza Crimea to Corso Fiume, from Ponte Vittorio Emanuele, from Corso Moncalieri to the Murazzi del Po, from Corso Vinzaglio to Via San Quintino, with the last take in Piazza IV Marzo.

As announced, the scenes created in the main streets, squares and bridges in Turin were of great scenic impact and high action content: like every film in the “Fast & Furious” series, in fact, there were chases – which involved some of the best specialized professional stuntmen – at the center of the shoot, reconfirming itself as a real hallmark of the franchise.

This is how the production experience and the most complex set ever hosted until now come to an end, with a more than positive balance that thanks to the constant and structured collaboration between FCTP and local authorities – first of all the City of Turin – has allowed the production to carry out the shooting in the times and in the manner established by the processing plan.

All this was possible – after the inspections started in September 2021 – thanks to the great work that for 5 months starting from January 2022, saw FCTP and the production work together with the Departments of Culture, at major events, roads and transport, green public and security, together with all the competent offices, the Police Headquarters and the Prefecture of Turin. Thanks to this synergy, the objective of successfully coordinating permits for the occupation of public land and ordinances, organizing the road system, commercial establishments, infrastructures and mobility, overflight of drones, limitations on circulation made necessary for the management and safety of the set, containing as much as possible the inconvenience for the citizens who welcomed the filming for the entire period with interest, curiosity and participation.

Fast X is produced by Universal Pictures, with Wildside – a company of the Fremantle Group – in charge of executive production for Italy and made with the support of Film Commission Torino Piemonte, Città di Torino and Regione Piemonte.