Fans are crazy about “Proof”, the 3 CD anthology released by BTS

Fans of the BTS I’m definitely in celebration. Today, in fact, it is out the anthology Proof of the group and the video clip of Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).

The collection, consisting of three discs, is a journey back in time through nearly a decade of songs selected by BTS. As a special thanks, Kpop superstars released the single and video for Yet to Come at the stroke of midnight.

BTS fans immediately thanked them in turn, flooding social media with messages of affection for the band. Everyone cries, but they are definitely tears of joy.

The band gradually revealed the songs that would be contained in the three discs that are part of the anthology. For example, the third CD of Proofconsisting of 14 songs, delves into the creative process of BTS and contains several demos of their songs. Thus, each member of the group has a dedicated demo in this third CD: RM con Young ForeverV with Spring DayJ-Hope with DNA. And again: Jin with EpiphanySuga with Seesaw and Jungkook with Still With You. Even the song by Jimin with Suga, Tony Montanais present in the project.

