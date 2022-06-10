Fans are crazy about “Proof”, the 3 CD anthology released by BTS

Fans of the BTS I’m definitely in celebration. Today, in fact, it is out the anthology Proof of the group and the video clip of Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).

The collection, consisting of three discs, is a journey back in time through nearly a decade of songs selected by BTS. As a special thanks, Kpop superstars released the single and video for Yet to Come at the stroke of midnight.

BTS fans immediately thanked them in turn, flooding social media with messages of affection for the band. Everyone cries, but they are definitely tears of joy.

The band gradually revealed the songs that would be contained in the three discs that are part of the anthology. For example, the third CD of Proofconsisting of 14 songs, delves into the creative process of BTS and contains several demos of their songs. Thus, each member of the group has a dedicated demo in this third CD: RM con Young ForeverV with Spring DayJ-Hope with DNA. And again: Jin with EpiphanySuga with Seesaw and Jungkook with Still With You. Even the song by Jimin with Suga, Tony Montanais present in the project.

Watch the official video of Yet to Come of BTS

Fight against prejudice

Fight for our generation

Fight for my music That really is the core of BTS ‘music pic.twitter.com/o2lRl9A2x9 – BlueprinTS⁷ | 𝑀𝑒𝓁☾ (@monospromises) June 10, 2022

the way armys are the ONLY ONES who can understand why bts are in the middle of a desert with a van, a bus, a blue train, a carousel, a fallen angel statue, a piano and a pair of shoes in yet to come mv – funky little popstar (@hrIykoo) June 10, 2022



