Fan surprises Johnny Depp by giving him paint

MEXICO CITY, June 7 (EL UNIVERSAL).- After the trial that the actor Johnny Depp faced against his ex-wife, the also Hollywood actress, Amber Heard, a video in which the actor from the franchise “Pirates del Caribe” receives a painting that a fan made for him.

And it is that the Tiktok user @scottrgreenwood shared on the short video platform the moment in which he gives Deep the painting that he painted with his figure. In the recording, the actor is heard saying “nothing is impossible”, while thanking the young man for the painting and giving him blessings.

In the 42-second recording, the young artist shows how, with great caution, he transported the painting in the trunk of his truck, the moment when Johnny Depp walks down a corridor to meet him and the work with his face and how the actor is surprised by the detail that his portrait has.

After carefully observing the painting, the artist shares with Depp the emotion of being able to meet him and give him the painting. He mentioned that it was a dream for him to be with a legend.

For his part, the protagonist of the film “The Young Scissorhands” tells him that nothing is impossible, shows his gratitude and says “you’re a genius, man. God bless you” and hugs him effusively.

So far, the video has more than 971,000 views on Tiktok and more than 17,000 comments that praise the talent of the young painter and the personality and simplicity of the actor, who was always happy and grateful to the author of his portrait. .

The user @scottrgreenwood has shared on his Tiktok profile several videos of the process to make the painting that he gave to his idol, in which he has mentioned “He did it. Justice has been done”, in reference to the defamation trial that Deep won against Amber Heard, and for which his ex-wife must pay him 10 million dollars as compensation for the damage.

Johnny Depp opens Tiktok account

After Johnny Depp was under the spotlight for the legal trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor reappeared and opened his TikTok account an hour ago, which has caused thousands of reactions and comments.

With just a few minutes on the platform, Depp has added more than 4 million followers with a video with a special dedication.

Johnny posted a video thanking his fans for walking with him through his journey:

“To all my most precious, loyal and unwavering fans. We have been everywhere together, we have seen everything together.

“We have walked the same path together. We did the right thing together. I have no way to say thank you…my love and respect, JD,” the post notes.