Famous guests at Britney Spears’ wedding, from Selena Gomez to Madonna

There were several famous friends at the wedding of Britney Spears And Sam Asghari!

The 40-year-old singer and the 28-year-old personal trainer and actor they got married yesterday, June 9, 2022in Los Angeles.

The photographers lined up in front of the entrance to the ceremony captured the arrival of the famous guests: Paris Hilton with her husband Carter Reum and the mother Kathy Hilton. The heiress and DJ was one of the stars who most exposed themselves in support of Britney in the tutelage case, which ended in 2021.

Madonna she is a longtime friend of the bride – from the famous performance at the 2003 VMAs to the collaboration on “Me Against the Music” – and she didn’t miss the big day. Like Paris, the artist had also publicly condemned the guardianship and supported Britney.

Britney Spears and Madonna – getty images

Selena Gomez saw her musical idol go to the altar (she claims to be one of Britney’s number one fans). They met in person at the 2011 MTV VMAs and, ten years later, the pop princess quoted her friend and colleague’s “Kill Em With Kindness” text on Instagram.

Yet, Drew Barrymore And Kate Hudson. Britney herself recently said that the two actresses are the stars who impressed her the most: “I met thousands of celebs but the two that really left me speechless were Kate Hudson and Drew Barrymore. They are by far the most beautiful people I’ve ever seen in my life. “

Also present Donatella Versace, who gave a smile as he rolled down the window as he got into the car. We remind you that she was the designer who designed Britney Spears’ wedding dress and Sam Asghari’s suit.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari – getty images

Go here to find out more about how the wedding wentwhile in the video below we tell you everything about the artist’s new husband:







ph: getty images





















