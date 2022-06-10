Exhibitions, the icons of the star system by Valerie Breuleux – Art

(ANSA) – FORTE DEI MARMI (LUCCA), 10 JUN – The exhibition ‘Alchemy of love’ by Valerie Breuleux opens with a tribute to Billie Eilish as Marilyn Monroe at the Oblong contemporary art gallery in Forte dei Marmi (Lucca) from 11 June to 22 July. The works dedicated to Billie Eilish and Marilyn are made, like all the others exhibited, with a special mixed technique exclusive to the artist that combines photography, oil painting, acrylic, alteration and dripping of metal dust.



The artist, explains a note, works on stereotypes, on the icons of the star system, on the fetishes of popular culture: female and male archetypes that condition the identity culture of women and men in the current society in which one is overwhelmed by images. . The sequences of the films that Breuleux photographs, to transform them into works, hide the artist’s deep desire to react, not to be just a spectator in front of an image. If the common denominator of Valerie Breuleux’s works is, as she herself affirms, “the desire to desire”, all her works perfectly embody this concept which, in particular, is well represented in Bacio eterno, Red kiss, Golden dust, tre among the most passionate and famous kisses in the history of cinema, created by the artist as a reaction to the social distancing imposed in the last two years.



In the first work we recognize Anita Ekberg and Marcello Mastroianni in ‘La dolce vita’; in the second Faye Dunaway and Steve McQueen in ‘The Thomas Crown case’ while, in Golden dust, there is also ‘Gone with the Wind’ with Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh; ‘Cleopatra’ with Liz Taylor and Richard Burton. The work La piscine then is a tribute to the American singer-songwriter Lana del Rey who dedicated one of her most famous songs Lolita to Kubrick’s film of the same name based on Nabokov’s masterpiece. Breuleux will also present two unpublished works from Kubrick’s film at Forte dei Marmi. (HANDLE).

