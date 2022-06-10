Exercise and good nutrition: the keys to comprehensive well-being

A balance between nutrition and sport leads to a healthy and balanced lifestyle, which is why both points must be fundamental and form part of the life and routine of the human being. Today it is difficult to carry out these habits, it is for this reason that Tony the tiger, on his 70th anniversary, wants people to know these benefits, to motivate them to practice any sport.

Running, dancing or cycling are some of the physical activities that can be done on a daily basis. (bernardbodo/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Keeping a body in constant motion helps to:

Improve bone health, increase energy and endurance.

Prevent heart disease, blood pressure, diabetes and obesity.

Reduce anxiety and stress.

However, the exercise must be performed according to the person’s age to avoid possible injuries and following the recommendations of specialists.

Childhood: Girls and boys should practice any type of sport that promotes their development and training.

Adolescence: At this stage it is ideal to practice daily exercise and increase resistance and potential. Soccer, basketball, athletics, among others, are recommended.

From 18: Practice exercises of strength, coordination and resistance, such as athletics, volleyball, among others.

Between 30 and 50 years: At these ages it is preferable to avoid high-impact sports. It is suggested to practice cycling, yoga or pilates, as they help keep the muscles firm and fit.

From the age of 50: Low-impact sports, such as swimming and walking. These are exercises that help improve the quality of life, prolong it and improve mood.

Cereal is one of the foods rich in fiber, a source of energy necessary to carry out daily activities. (Anna Pustynnikova/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

It is important to know that all types of exercise must be accompanied by a good diet and the recommendation of a health professional to know which sport and food are best suited to your needs. Eat in a varied and balanced way, look for foods rich in carbohydrates as a source of energy and fiber, as well as foods with protein. Eating a balanced diet is essential for proper physical and mental performance.

Tony the Tiger invites you to celebrate his 70th birthday together with him and be his accomplice in all those victories, start by exercising and eating in a balanced way, to exploit your maximum potential during the year.