everything you need to know to make and use this tool

The red stone It is a very peculiar material of Minecraft. It is used to create circuits and systems that interact with each other. It is also one of the essential ingredients of many objects. One of them are the Redstone Repeaters.

Nether Update Trailer for Minecraft

Redstone repeaters in Minecraft: the door of the technological age

Learning to use these Repeaters is not as easy as the Furnace or the Anvil, but knowing how it works certainly makes a difference. In summary: they serve to create circuits and complex interactive systems.

Lets start by the beginning: how to make them? You need to have in your possession x2 Redstone Torches (it is made like a normal one but substituting coal for redstone) + Redstone x1 + Stone x3. If you don’t know how to get Redstone, check out the dedicated guide.





You already know how to craft repeaters. Now the eternal question: what are redstone repeaters? Once you understand its operation, the practice is very simple.

Redstone is capable of carrying different energies, but only a limited number of blocks can. You need something that “amplifies the signal” of that energy you want to transport to activate traps, for example, and this is where the redstone repeater. This item allows energy to continue flowing through the Redstone circuit to its destination.

And what are the repeater torches for? If both are on, it means the energy is flowing well. If your circuit fails or is down, you can quickly spot where the cut is thanks to these lights.





Also, they are compatible with any object: Redstone cables and torches, Charged Signal Blocks, Levers, Buttons, Doors, Rails, Pressure Plates, and other Repeaters. The ways to use them and the types of circuits you can integrate them into are as varied as your imagination.

Minecraft guides in VidaExtra