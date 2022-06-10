Everything that happened at the wedding of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

The long awaited marriage between Britney Spears And Sam Asghari was celebrated. The wedding between the singer of “Baby one more time“And the personal trainer took place on Thursday 9 May in the pop star’s Los Angeles villa, in front of a very small group of friends and relatives among whom neither were present. sons from Britney Spears (Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline, by ex-partner Kevin Federline) nor the other members of the singer’s family including dad Jamie, mom Lynn and sister Jamie Lynn.

On the other hand, however, the function was attended by numerous celebrities who have always been very close to the 40-year-old pop star who in recent years have shown their support for the former pop queen on more than one occasion.

MadonnaDrew Barrymore, Selena GomezLady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace (who had been entrusted with the task of making the wedding dress of Britney) are just some of the many stars who took part in the wedding between Spears and Asghari, who became husband and wife after four years of dating during which the couple overcame numerous obstacles going from the end of legal protection of the 40-year-old to her abortion a few months ago, which arrived a few weeks after the announcement of the third pregnancy of the singer of “Toxic“.

Although Britney’s wedding was fabulous before the ceremony, there were moments of tension when, surprisingly, Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander (with whom the singer had been married just under 55 hours in 2004) broke into the artist’s villa during a direct Instagram during which the man announced that he would prevent the ceremony. “I want to ruin her marriage. She is my first wife, the only wife, ”he said Jason Allen Alexander shortly before being arrested on charges of trespassing, vandalism and aggravated assault.

Despite the over-program, the marriage from Britney Spears was celebrated without any hitch giving the singer of “Oops I did it again”The ceremony she had always wanted and which, a few hours ago, united her in marriage to her beloved Sam.

