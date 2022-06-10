Elon Musk speaks out on the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

the billionaire Elon Musk It has been pronounced for the first time in the middle of the media trial that they face Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard.

Muskthrough your account Twitter, He left a fairly unbiased message when responding to a publication about the stormy legal duel that the actors face.

“I hope they both move on. At their best, each one of them is incredible”, said the CEO of SpaceX Y Tesla.

Why is Elon Musk’s statement on the case important?

Elon Musk has been previously mentioned in the case for allegedly having had a relationship with Amber Heard during her marriage to Johnny Depp.

Heard denied having had a lover. Elon Musk, ensuring that they began their brief relationship after having obtained their divorce.

Given this, Musk He was summoned as a witness in the middle of the trial that has been going on for about six weeks, but he always showed his refusal to testify.

a media case

The demand of the extinct marriage has obtained the eyes of all Hollywood.

heard Y Depp They were married from 2015 to 2017. In May 2016, the 36-year-old actress obtained a restraining order against her then-husband, alleging domestic violence. “Horrible, ridiculous, humiliating, absurd, painful, savage, brutal in an unimaginable way, cruel and all untrue,” Johnny told the jury. “All fake,” he remarked.

Johnny Depp, a three-time Oscar nominee, lost the case and sued Heard over an opinion piece by the actress published in the Washington Post in December 2018, in which Heard described himself as a “public figure representing the domestic abuse.”

The Texas-born actress does not name Depp in the text but he sued her for implying he was an abuser and is demanding $50 million in damages. Amber Heardstar of “Aquaman,” countersued, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his hands.

