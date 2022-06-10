Dwayne Johnson gave his mom the best gift and she… was thrilled!

Dwayne Johnson he gained recognition and support from his fans through his nickname “The rock” and his great performances in each of the films he stars in and that quickly became a true box office success.

The other actor has another profession that very few know and from which he retired in 2019 to dedicate himself fully to the film industry. From the age of 24 he worked as a professional wrestler for WWE and won ten titles.

Now, devoted to his career as an actor Dwayne The Rock Johnson It has just become news after knowing the first official images of Black Adam, the movie from the DC Comics universe that he will star in and that will hit theaters in October of this year.

But what caught the actor’s attention today was one of his latest posts on social networks, where he shared the mega surprise he gave his mother: a house with many emotional details.

The video quickly went viral due to the reaction of Ata Johnson, the mother of The rock. The 73-year-old woman was shocked when the door of the property opens and the phrase “La Samoana” is read, referring to her Samoan origins.

Related news

The actor’s mom couldn’t stop saying “oh my God” and expressing her excitement at the huge room she was seeing. A few seconds later she broke down in tears as she looked at the photos that her son had hung on the wall. Because a detail that is far from minor is that the property was already fully decorated with many very significant objects for both of them.

The Johnson Rock.

“I love you, mom and surprise. When she was a kid, she hated when my mom cried. These days, I happily brought tears to his eyes, but tears of joy… I was lucky enough to have bought a few houses from him over the years, but this one is special, as he told me over and over again in recent years that after a whole life traveling, I wanted this to be the last”, wrote Dwayne Johnson next to the video.

The Jumanji star also revealed that it took eight weeks to decorate the entire thing since he bought it, and he was behind every detail. In a video that she shared a few days later, you can see the room where The rock He put all his trophies and awards, so that they are next to Ata.