dual noise sensor, 35 hours of battery life and noise cancellation

Sony brand hearing aids are recognized as one of the best in audio qualitycomfort and quality of its construction materials, although they usually have a high price.

And right now your headband headphones SonyWH-CH710Nwith up to 35 hours of battery life, reach one of their lowest prices in Amazon Mexico to stay at 1,533 pesos.





These headphones have Noise Cancellation for a powerful, distraction-free audio experience. This function has dual noise technology and one-touch artificial intelligence, as well as an ambient sound mode with an immersive experience.

Their bidirectional microphones can pick up more ambient sounds than ever before, allowing you to simmerse yourself completely in what you are listening to and isolate you from the noise of traffic or office conversations.

Its lithium battery offers up to 35 hours of continuous playback on a single charge and up to 60 minutes with just 10 minutes of fast charging thanks to its USB-C type cable included in its box.

These Sony hearing aids they have free shipping for all users and faster delivery for those with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

And the store allows us to add a accidental damage insurance that protects hearing aids against falls, wetting, screen breakage, as well as mechanical failures even outside the manufacturer’s warranty, for up to three years per 517 additional pesos.





