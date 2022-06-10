Does gaming also appeal to stars? Here are some names

At one time video games seemed like stuff for kids, but now the titles have evolved to the point of embracing various genres and being able to please users of all ages. Around the world there are millions who dedicate at least half an hour every day to videogames and virtual games, which have become increasingly competitive to the point of seeing the birth of a professional dimension that will soon lead to a real Olympic discipline. Many titles are indirectly sponsored by official tournaments and directly advertised by streamers, who behave like influencers. Nowadays it would be very wrong to consider the video game as a niche product, as even celebrities and various famous people delight with the gamepad in hand and challenge ordinary players in anonymity.

First of all, the Hollywood actors. Vin Diesel is a fan of both videogames and board games. Lady Gaga, on the other hand, is a lover of the Bayonetta series. Recently even Joe Biden was caught playing, specifically Mario Kart. A phenomenon that is only relatively surprising, considering that the media had spoken in the past of international stars who also frequented the green table. With the advent of online slot machines, rumors about it are less widespread, but it is known that especially among sportsmen there are those who appreciate casino games. Gigi Buffon, for example, according to the media, was a poker fan.

As for the Italian VIPs who love video games in the strict sense, we cannot fail to mention Fedez, who continuously following basketball on TV could not do without the NBA 2K series, the counterpart of NBA Live by EA Sports. Frank Matano, born as a youtuber to later become a showman, usually relaxes in front of FIFA and GTA. For a short time, the young Neapolitan shared some matches of his favorite video games on a special YouTube channel.

Among the local actors here is Salvatore Esposito, interpreter of Genny Savastano in all the series of “Gomorra”. Among the singers we note Fabio Rovazzi, very active on social platforms, who contributed to his fortune in the world of music, not by chance. Considering that for about twenty years at least video games have also contained animated cutscenes complete with spoken dialogues, it is not surprising that even the voice actors end up becoming passionate about some virtual characters. However, this is not the case with Maurizio Merluzzo, who already as a boy enjoyed holding the gamepads of the main consoles of the 90s and today he enjoys challenging some colleagues on YouTube.

In the list of famous people dedicated to videogames there is no shortage of sportsmen. Ciro Immobile has often and willingly let himself be immortalized during his FIFA matches. The Lazio center forward has founded his own videogame team and owns an ad hoc station for gaming: when he puts himself in the shoes of his own virtual counterpart, he totally isolates himself from the home context. Even the former Fiorentina Lirola has never hidden his predilection for football simulations. At the international level, however, the name of Neymar appears, which usually ranges between titles of various kinds.