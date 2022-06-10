Doctor accuses famous fitness influencer of giving her baby raw liver

The maximum indication of the WHO is to exclusively breastfeed babies during the first six months of life.

Food is a fundamental part for any person and more so during the first stage of life. The reason is because it provides all the nutrients and energy that girls and boys require, in addition to providing benefits for the rest of their lives. Similarly, there are products that should never be offered to children who are only a few months old, and now a controversy has been revealed involving raw liver in a baby.

In this sense, the maximum indication of the World Health Organization (WHO) is that absolutely all people should consume exclusively breast milk during their first six months of life. This liquid strengthens the immune system and significantly improves neonatal survival. It also reduces the risk of obesity in childhood and chronic diseases in adult life, and also promotes cognitive development and intelligence.

While during this first semester of life no other solid or liquid food should be offered to babies. The only exceptions are rehydrating solutions, vitamins, minerals or medications, but always with the prior authorization of a health professional.

Although it is information in the public domain, there are people who do not follow the instructions. The most recent case occurred with the famous fitness influencer named Yovanawho stands out for creating fitness content in digital media under the name of Rawvana.

What happened?

Through social networks, he shares his daily life in detail. She is one of the main defenders of the raw vegan diet and a healthy lifestyle, although it has often been criticized for its contradictions.

A few years ago he appeared in a video in which he ate fish, when he has always defended that he does not consume meat of any kind. But now the controversy reached a new level because it did not put his integrity at risk, but that of his daughter.

Everything is due to a video in which he teaches the food he offers to his six-month-old daughter. The diet consists of pieces of raw liver and the yolk of an egg, both of which are harmful to a baby of that age.

All the mistakes made

Since then, various criticisms have been generated. In this regard, Dr. Octavio Arroyo, better known on the internet as mr doctorpublished a video in which he makes a deep analysis of the case, all based on scientific evidence.

In the first instance, it emphasizes that the increase in the chance of allergies if eggs are consumed before they are one year old, it is a myth. To date, there is no publication that has demonstrated this.

In fact, the Latin American Society of Pediatric Gastroenterology it does recommend the consumption of eggs from the start of complementary feeding, that is, from the age of six months. Although the most important thing is the preparation to avoid causing damage to the minor. The indication is that it must be whole and cooked in preparations suitable for infants, but at no time is it mentioned that it must be raw.

In addition to the above, the maximum criticism is for the raw liver that he offered to his baby. In this sense, the feeding guidelines indicate that any type of viscera should only be offered after turning one year of age and not before. In addition, the meat must always be cooked to avoid diseases.

For all of the above, the doctor’s indication is to go to a gastropediatrician or a nutritionist specialized in pediatrics to know the correct way to feed babies. While the influencers, despite maintaining a fitness life, do not always have the right knowledge.