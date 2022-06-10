Disney +, 5 content not to be missed in June 2022

Disney + has several surprises in store for its subscribers in June 2022, especially when it comes to upcoming TV series. In fact, not only will the platform make the remaining episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi available, absolutely not to be missed, but also some rather tempting news.

What are, therefore, the best Disney + content in June 2022? In this article we have selected 5 to facilitate your choice!

What to see on Disney + in June 2022

From the new Marvel series that will introduce Kamala Khan’s character in the MCU to the animated show focusing on the cute robot from Big Hero 6, here’s what to watch on the platform this month.

Hollywood Stargirl

Disney’s Hollywood Stargirl is the sequel to the 2020 Disney + film that tells the story of Stargirl Caraway (Grace VanderWaal) – available June 3. The protagonist is a teenager with a crystalline voice, who with her simple gestures of kindness manages to make the lives of others magical. This new proposal narrates Stargirl’s journey away from Mica, Arizona, to a greater world of music, dreams and possibilities.

Ms. Marvel

Show that introduces a new Marvel character: Kamala Khan, an American Muslim teenager growing up in Jersey City. A big fan of superheroes, especially Captain Marvel, Kamala is a voracious fan-fiction writer who feels invisible both at home and at school. Her life, however, takes an unexpected turn as she gains the superpowers like paladins she has always admired. The series is available from 8 June.

Love, Victor 3

The final season of the Love movie spin-off series, Simon will be available on June 15. The story will pick up where it left off, so we’ll see the protagonist make a sentimental decision. Victor will continue the journey to discover himself, not only to understand who he wants to be with, but, more generally, who he wants to be. In the new installments, he and his friends will be faced with a new set of situations to resolve in order to make the best decisions for their future.

Only Murders in the Building 2

The acclaimed crime-comedy starring Selena Gomez will return to the platform on June 28, giving subscribers new episodes. The first season ended with the trio of protagonists who had discovered the killer of Tim Kono, a tenant of their building. However, just when they believed they had solved the case, they found themselves involved in a new crime: the president of the Arconia council Bunny Fogler stabbed to death with Mabel’s knitting needle (played, indeed, by Selena Gomez). How will the three unlikely detectives fare?

Baymax!

With a 6-episode first season, Disney brings the adventures of the reliable, inflatable, and inimitable healthcare companion robot to its platform on June 29. Baymax, in the city of San Fransokyo, therefore proposes to do what it was planned for from the beginning: to help others.

