Discovered for the first time the navel of a dinosaur in a well-preserved fossil

Illustration : Jagged Fang Designs

For the first time in history, paleontologists have identified an umbilical scar in a non-avian dinosaur. The first dinosaur belly button!

In mammals, the navel is the scar that remains after birth when the umbilical cord falls off. In reptiles and birds, which hatch from eggs, there is no cord. There is, inside the egg, a yolk sac and other membranes that connect directly to the abdomen of the embryo.

The umbilical scar, the non-mammalian form of a navel, occurs when the embryo separates from these membranes before hatching. And that’s just what paleontologists say they’ve found in a dinosaur fossil.

According to a study published in BMC Biologythe find occurred in a particularly rare and well-preserved Psittacosaurus fossil.

Discovered in China, our Psittacosaurus was a bipedal dinosaur that lived in the early Cretaceous. It was a primitive form of ceratopsian, an order of herbivore with a beak that would later give rise to the popular Triceratops.

Image : Bell et al. 2022

The dazzling fossil at hand was discovered face up, still with skin and tail bristles, 130 million years after its death.

Although its discovery was made public in 2002, paleobiologist Michael Pittman of the Chinese University of Hong Kong and his colleague Thomas G. Kaye of the Foundation for the Advancement of Science continue to reveal details of its past.

The scientists used laser-induced fluorescence, a non-destructive method they invented themselves, to find a “subtle scar” on the fossil’s abdomen. The wrinkled skin surface has smooth margins and is arranged along a central line, with no traces of regenerated skin, which the researchers say suggests it was not the result of injury.

“We are finishing a detailed description of Psittacosaurus skin,” Pittman said. “This required us to look at every square centimeter of the fossil, and that’s how the discovery of the umbilical scar happened.”

We know, because the scientists compared the length of the femur of this fossil with that of other specimens, that our protagonist Psittacosaurus was between 6 and 7 years old, so that it was already approaching sexual maturity.

Not all reptiles and birds we know of maintain their umbilical scar into adulthood, and it’s not clear that this was the case for dinosaurs, or even Psittacosaurus. Some scars in birds and crocodiles come from yolk sac infections from being raised in poor conditions.

study fossil It is on display at the Senckenberg Museum in Frankfurt. Germany. Have to know right where to look to see her navel.