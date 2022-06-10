Details of Kojima’s horror game and a Minecraft RTS

We are at the gates of two great events, the Summer Game Fest 2022 and the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, and how could it be otherwise, the rumors are beginning to circulate. As always there are outdated, but also solid and in this second group we find the new game by Hideo Kojima and a real-time strategy (RTS) title set in the Minecraft universe.

Overdose. This would be the name of the new Hideo Kojima project, a horror game that according to Tom Henderson is starring Margaret Qualley, an actress that we have seen in series like The Leftovers and Maid or playing Mama in Death Stranding. The material to which Henderson has had access shows Qualley’s character in a blue dress walking through dark corridors with a flashlight. The view is in the third person, but it is not ruled out that it can also be played in the first person.

At the end of the footage there is a scare and the word “Gameover” appears followed by “A Hideo Kojima Game” and Overdose. Following the publication of the article, Kojima Productions has requested its removal, a request that has been denied. It is unknown for now if the game will be announced in any of this week’s streams. Kojima is friends with Summer Game Fest host Geoff Keighley, and the Japanese designer has been linked in the past to Microsoft, which has its own event scheduled for Sunday.

On the other hand we have the Minecraft RTS, a game uncovered by Jeff Gerstmann, former head of Giantbomb, who assures on Twitch that the project is advanced enough that it can be shown during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022. Gerstmann explains that he has seen material on the title and affirms that in this game the players put themselves in the shoes of a unit like Steve, the default Minecraft character, and through a third-person view they command other units.

It is unknown who is behind this spinoff of Minecraft, but there is speculation that it is a project in the hands of Oxide Games, the studio responsible for Ashes of the Singularity. If so, perhaps we are looking at a title known under the code name Project Indus that would feature 4X elements and be similar to Civilization. There is also talk of the possibility that the game is from Double Eleven, a studio that has collaborated in the past on the development of Minecraft Dungeons, a spinoff in form of dungeon crawler.