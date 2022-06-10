DEMI LOVATO “Skin of My Teeth”, her new single [Guarda il video]

Demi Lovato has released the new single Skin of My Teeth.

Demi also released the video of the song that comes to life thanks to a cinematic video directed by Nick Harwood.

The video sees Demi being haunted by a demonic figure to symbolize many of the difficulties that are felt throughout the song, but eventually Demi finds the inner strength to overcome them. “Skin of My Teeth” was produced by Warren Felder (Oak Felder) and written by Demi Lovato, Alex Niceforo, Keith Sorrells, Laura Veltz and Aaron Puckett (lil aaron).

The single is the first from the eighth studio album, HOLY FVCK, arriving on Friday, August 19, 2022.

Demi recently announced her upcoming HOLY FVCK Fall Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 32-date tour will kick off on Tuesday, August 13 in Springfield, IL, at the Illinois State Fair, then make stops throughout the South and South. North America in Belo Horizonte, Bogotá, San Francisco, Montreal, Nashville and more, before concluding in Irving, TX, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Sunday, November 6.

Photo: Image provided by the artist – CREDIT: Brandon Bowen