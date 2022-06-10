CRITICS. The end of the ‘Jurassic’ saga, the return of good Sandler and more movie premieres

This week, theaters will undoubtedly succumb to the launch of a Hollywood production that, beyond what is said about it, will not go unnoticed. But we also have other proposals for you that are less noisy and no less valuable for that.

JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION

Director: Colin Trevorrow

Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum

Genre: Science Fiction

Someone might say that seeing Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern again playing the characters that made them immensely popular in the ’90s covers the price of admission for “Jurassic World Dominion,” the third film in a trilogy that began in 2015 and that, until now, had only had the first in a very brief role during its previous installment.

This time, the aforementioned, placed again in the shoes of scientists Ian Malcolm, Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler, have a generous presence, relate to each other and intervene in the action scenes; and the truth is that finding them once again is exciting. But the film is one of those mega-productions that, for simple visual reasons, deserve to be seen on the biggest screen that can be found (like an IMAX one), and in these cases, the price is particularly high, especially in times of crisis. like those of us who live.

On that side, we can say that “Dominion” does not disappoint at all, because instead of abusively resorting to digital effects (CGI), it combines them with particularly realistic-looking ‘animatronics’ in order to close a saga which, on this occasion, finds free dinosaurs around the planet, which finally takes us out of the confines of a park or an island to show us much more extensive dangerous situations in urban environments.

Curiously, that is one of the biggest but unavoidable problems of a job that required moving away from the previous episodes to materialize the idea that it raised from the beginning, but that in doing so, many times stops feeling like a movie of the franchise by adopting some espionage ‘thriller’ airs and assume some references to the “Bourne” saga that never cease to disconcert, which is added to the fact that its most emblematic scene in that sense (a chase between velociraptors that passes from the roofs of Malta to the streets of the same city) is the one that relies massively on the CGI.

On the other hand, although the return of the veterans is appreciated, the abundance of characters means that none of them can really be developed, which particularly affects the couple played by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, whom we have been following already. for eight years. And that we are facing a title of 150 minutes. All things considered, while still having particularly flashy moments, this is probably the least fortunate episode of the recent trilogy.

HUSTLE

Director: Jeremiah Zagar

Cast: Adam Sandler, Juancho Hernangomez, Queen Latifah

Genre: Sports Drama

Just days after being released in limited theaters, “Hustle” is released on Netflix, a sports drama produced by the same company that seems determined to show that Adam Sandler is a good actor and, above all, that he is not only present to bring bad comedies to the same platform.

In this sense, we find ourselves before a work that, without being memorable (there is nothing really new in what counts), shows the Hollywood star in one of those serious and reasonably realistic facets that he knows how to play so well (as has happened in “Punch-Drunk Love” and “Uncut Gems”) by transforming him into the character of Stanley Sugerman, a mature international talent scout from the NBA (National Basketball Association) who seeks to elevate his flagging career by finding the ideal player for the 76ers of Philadelphia.

Sandler, whose character is married to an understanding woman played by the always effective Queen Latifah, does not try to dazzle with his record, but he is fully convincing; however, the Spanish-speaking community will be perhaps more motivated to see the film – whose game sequences are filmed in a dynamic and exciting way – due to the main character of Bo Cruz, a young man from a marginal neighborhood in Spain who is played by the real athlete Juancho Hernangómez in the middle of a tape in which many other representatives of this discipline also participate.

NEPTUNE FROST

Director: Saul Williams

Cast: Cheryl Isheja, Elvis Ngabo, Kaya Free

Genre: Musical / Science Fiction

The independent and artistic bet of the week comes from the hand of “Neptune Frost” (available from today in the Laemmle theaters in Los Angeles), a film that will undoubtedly represent a challenge for large commercial cinema audiences but that is much more original than any of the proposals of that kind currently circulating in theaters.

If the terms ‘afrofuturism’ and ‘sci-fi punk’ turn you off, this isn’t for you; but if you are an adventurous open-minded movie buff, you cannot miss the new work of Saul Williams, a legendary African-American artist who has distinguished himself by creating an alternative style of hip hop with poetic elements and strong aspects of social denunciation.

That is precisely what is reflected in “Hustle”, an absolutely impressive feature film in which Williams uses his own writings to develop a story of peculiar narrative and with many musical moments that takes place in Rwanda while he is in front of Neptune ( an intersex fugitive played by two actors, Elvis Ngabo and Cheryl Isheja) and Matalusa (Kaya Free), an exploited miner who decides to rebel and join a group of ‘hackers’ determined to take revenge on the system that exploits them.