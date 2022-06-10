Cristiano Ronaldo to Roma from Mourinho, that’s why it’s not just a dream: the bookmakers’ odds are a clue

Impossible. Almost impossible. It can be done. What at first seemed like one of the many transfer market dreams, day after day is becoming an increasingly concrete hypothesis, at least according to bookmaker. At high altitude, reports Agipronews, Cristiano Ronaldo at the Rome has become a concrete track: until a few weeks ago the arrival of Cr7 at the court of Josè Mourinho it was offered by Sisal to 66 times the stakes, then the offer of the sensational transfer fell a few days earlier to 16 and, driven by the rumors that continue to chase each other, the stakes were cut up to 9 times. A collapse – also pushed by volume massive of games – which feeds the enthusiasm of a square which, after the conquest of the Conference League, now dreams of reuniting the Special One and the Portuguese phenomenon after the years al Real Madrid.